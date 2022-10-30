UCLA vs. Stanford Week 9: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

No. 12 UCLA football (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) is playing Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) in Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, with the Bruins looking to rebound from their first loss of the season in Eugene last weekend.

Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep an eye on all day long.

Thompson-Robinson back, Charbonnet cashes in on turnover

8:05 p.m.: UCLA fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

It didn't take too long to get answers on Thompson-Robinson's availability, since linebacker Darius Muasau intercepted quarterback Tanner McKee's RPO pass over the middle. That gave the Bruins the ball back in a matter of minutes, and Thompson-Robinson was back in at quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson didn't have to make any plays on the drive, though, with Charbonnet rushing for a 23-yard touchdown on the first snap of the possession.

UCLA is up 14-3 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.

Charbonnet has 93 yards and a touchdown on seven touches halfway through the opening frame, putting him on pace for, well, 736 yards from scrimmage tonight. That's quite the hot start for the all-conference back from Michigan.

Zach Charbonnet dominating, DTR heads to tent after scoring

7:54 p.m.: The Bruins started off hot on offense, handing it to their star running back on their first three plays of the game.

Charbonnet took those carries for 14, 11 and 11 yards, respectively. A few false start penalties led to a third down attempt at midfield, though, and UCLA was unable to convert.

Coach Chip Kelly went for it on 4th-and-6 at Stanford's 35-yard line, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit receiver Jake Bobo over the middle for the conversion. Thompson-Robinson found Charbonnet on a wheel route to get the team inside the 5, once again refusing to get tackled.

Thompson-Robinson got the ball deep in the red zone, running over a tackler before getting thrown to the ground at the whistle. The veteran quarterback kept it for himself on 3rd-and-goal, winning the footrace to the front left pylon to put UCLA up 7-0.

Just as kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira hit the extra point, though, Thompson-Robinson was seen heading into the injury tent. It looked like he could have hurt his shoulder on the second-down tackle, but there is no word on his status at the moment.

Also of note – Thompson-Robinson jumped Josh Rosen to take hold of the No. 3 spot on UCLA's all-time career passing yards leaders. He is just over 500 yards shy of surpassing Brett Hundley for the No. 2 spot.

Bill McGovern falls ill, not at the Rose Bowl

7:38 p.m.: UCLA's first-year defensive coordinator is sick and is watching the game from home, per the ESPN broadcast.

McGovern's unit was dealt another tough hand on the first drive of the game, with RJ Lopez's opening kickoff going out of bounds just shy of the goal line. That gave Stanford the ball basically at midfield to start the game, and UCLA will have to contain them without their primary play-caller.

UCLA returns home for a chance to right the ship

7:20 p.m.: It's been three weeks since the Bruins played in front of their home crowd, with the team going on bye and then heading up to Eugene to face the Ducks a week ago.

With UCLA back in the Rose Bowl, questions of attendance will arise yet again. Fans are starting to fill in the stands ahead of kickoff, but it's hard to gauge where the final number will be compared to the Washington or Utah games.

It is Homecoming weekend for the Bruins, a factor that usually leads to a tick up in attendance.

UCLA is in the middle of pregame warmups, and there do not appear to be any notable or unexpected injury-related absences at the moment.

A win could vault UCLA back into the top-10, too, with No. 10 Wake Forest losing 48-21 to Louisville and No. 9 Oklahoma State getting shut out 48-0 by No. 22 Kansas State. No. 10 USC is barely holding onto a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter against Cal, and an upset there could open up even more room for the team to climb in the polls.

The Bruins enter the game as 16.5-point favorites, and the over/under is currently sitting at 64.5.

