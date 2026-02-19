Overreactions vs. Reality After UCLA’s Loss to Spartans

Following UCLA's devastating loss to Michigan State, there have been some serious overreactions surrounding UCLA basketball.

The Bruins were walked off the floor, 82–59, in an ugly showing . At no point in the game did UCLA look competitive. After a loss like this — and everything that followed — there could be a lot of change coming to Westwood. While these are overreactions, they still carry some merit.

Overreaction: Cronin gets fired before Illinois

Reality: UCLA will be better off waiting until after April 1

Mick Cronin humiliated himself during the loss against Michigan State. Late in the second half, he tugged on Steven Jamerson’s jersey and pointed him toward the locker room following a hard foul. While it could be justified in some eyes, it sends a clear message to the locker room.

If UCLA were to fire him before the season ends, it would have to cough up $22.5 million. If it waits until after April 1, the buyout drops to $18 million. While still a large sum, it makes more sense financially to let Cronin finish out the season.

Overreaction: Eric Dailey Jr. could see the bench very soon

Reality: Eric Dailey Jr. is not going anywhere

In the last two games, Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging just three points and two rebounds per game. It is clear he is in the midst of a rough slump. If Cronin wants to make a lineup change, Dailey Jr. could be a candidate to see reduced minutes.

However, Dailey Jr.’s ceiling is higher than most on UCLA’s roster. What has really hurt the Bruins this season has been their lack of reliable frontcourt production, both in the starting lineup and off the bench. The grass is not always greener on the other side.

Overreaction: Perry and Skyy Clark are UCLA's new starting guards.

Reality: Donovan Dent has a skill set that is irreplaceable.

Like Dailey Jr., Donovan Dent has struggled. Over his last two games, he is averaging just eight points and four assists while shooting 34.5% from the field. On the other hand, Skyy Clark and Trent Perry have played strong basketball, which could put pressure on Dent to perform.

Even so, Dent is UCLA’s best player when he is hot. On the season, he is averaging 6.9 assists per game, which is tied for ninth in the nation. While his shooting could use improvement, it is clear that Dent is an irreplaceable piece for UCLA. If he can figure things out, the Bruins will be in much better shape.

In this case, the realities are a lot closer to the overreactions than most would like to admit. UCLA has struggled this season, and changes may be coming soon. For that reason, some of these overreactions could turn into reality sooner rather than later.

