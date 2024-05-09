UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Ranks Among Top 5 Early DROY Favorites
The UCLA Bruins sent one of the better defensive players in the country to the NFL Draft this season. Star pass rusher Laiatu Latu was taken No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, becoming the first defensive player taken off the board.
His ability to get off the line of scrimmage with ease had NFL teams loving the idea of adding him to their roster. But he lands with the Colts and is ready to prove anyone who still doubts him wrong.
Many see Latu as the more pure pass rusher from this draft class so the Colts got a good one. If he can produce in a similar light that he did while with the Bruins, Indianapolis may have gotten the steal of the draft.
Now heading into his first NFL season. Latu is one of the more highly-ranked players for the early Defensive Player of the Year award. He came in second among rookies on Draft Kings Sportsbook at +550, right behind Dallas Turner of the Minnesota Vikings.
If Latu can put it all together, his ceiling can be a multi-time Pro Bowl player. He showed his ability to get to the quarterback well while with the Bruins so there is no reason why he can't do the same in the NFL. His ongoing motor on each play is something that you can't teach so he has all the tools to become a truly impactful player at the next level.
More UCLA: UCLA Women's Softball: Tom Brady's Niece Wins Major Honor for Second Straight Year