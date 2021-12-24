UCLA's Qwuantrezz Knight Declares for NFL Draft, Out for Holiday Bowl Due to COVID-19

A second Bruin has opted to go pro.

UCLA football defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, he announced via Twitter. Knight did not have any collegiate eligibility remaining to return next season, but he also announced he would not be playing in the Holiday Bowl versus NC State on Tuesday either.

Knight's decision to forgo the bowl game was due to COVID-19 protocols, however, which explains why he was not at practice for the Bruins on Wednesday or Thursday.

Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia became the first player on the team to declare for the draft back on Dec. 13, and he also opted out of the Holiday Bowl to rehab and recover from an injury he had been playing through all season. With the Bruins down two defensive starters, defensive lineman Jay Toia and striker Martell Irby will step up and get their first career starts versus the Wolfpack.

Knight transferred to UCLA from Kent State ahead of the 2020 season, and he joined Kent State in 2019 after three seasons at Maryland. Before arriving in Westwood, Knight had 115 tackles in four seasons with the Terrapins and Golden Flashes.

In his two seasons with the Bruins, Knight did not miss a game and racked up 104 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Knight was one of the most vocal leaders on the team and was also one of the few players who had played in a bowl game before thanks to his experiences elsewhere.

UCLA has had a defensive player selected in each of the last two drafts, with cornerback Darnay Holmes going to the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa going to the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Knight was a member of the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021, leading the Bruins in tackles and tackles for loss. Knight also earned the Jerry Long "Heart" Award at the team banquet in November, and he accepted an invite to the Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29.

Back in September, All Bruins spoke to Zack Patraw, the President of Sports Illustrated and FanNation's The NFL Draft Bible, about the players who could go in April's draft. Knight has been playing the nickel at UCLA, and Patraw said he had to impress this fall in order to prove to NFL teams that he could play in that spot at the next level.

"Knight is one of those guys I do want to see him really have a good year this year because I do think there's some potential there," Patraw said. "He had a good 2020, I want to see him bulk up a little bit, I do think he's a later round guy, but I think he's draftable."

As one of the best defensive backs in the conference this fall, Knight may just have done enough to warrant getting scooped up by a franchise this upcoming offseason.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated