UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Wide Receiver Kwazi Gilmer

The Bruins made another push to round out their future receiving corps.

UCLA football sent an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, the pass-catcher revealed late Saturday night. Gilmer became the second Chaminade (CA) product and 14th overall recruit to pick up and offer from the Bruins in the past 10 days.

Gilmer has additional offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, San Jose State, Syracuse and Washington.

Colorado State became the first school to offer Gilmer last September, and San Jose State followed not long after. Gilmer has taken unofficial visits to Arizona State and Washington and USC.

Gilmer was on the sidelines for UCLA's game against Utah at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 8, and he stopped by Westwood for an unofficial visit two days later.

Across 13 games in his junior season, Gilmer reeled in 29 catches for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect added 243 yards as a kick returner, plus seven extra points on seven attempts.

The Bruins also offered Gilmer's teammate, four-star Chaminade safety Marquis Gallegos, on Friday. Coach Chip Kelly was reportedly at one of the Eagles' practices in recent weeks.

Gilmer is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, which is the only outlet that has him rated. 247Sports has Gilmer ranked as the No. 53 player in California and the No. 76 receiver in the country.

Among receivers in California, Gilmer ranks No. 9, and No. 6 among those who remain uncommitted.

UCLA lost veterans Jake Bobo, Kazmeir Allen and Matt Sykes from its receiving corps this offseason, but it replaced them with Cal transfer J.Michael Sturdivant, USC transfer Kyle Ford, four-star recruit Jeremiah McClure and four-star recruit Grant Gray. Those players – plus class of 2022 signees Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan – all have multiple years of eligibility remaining, meaning they could all be around by the time 2024 rolls around.

However, Sturdivant, Ford, Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya are all upperclassmen and will inevitably move on sooner rather than later. Four of the 32 players the Bruins' staff has offered in the class of 2024 are pure wide receivers, plus two more athletes who have plenty of experience at the position.

