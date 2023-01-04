UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 WR/TE Roger Saleapaga II

The Bruins are beginning to focus their resources on next year's recruiting cycle, with an offer heading out to one of the top players in Utah.

Class of 2024 wide receiver/tight end Roger Saleapaga II became the most recent UCLA football target to receive an offer, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The Orem High School (UT) product revealed that both wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel and tight ends coach Jeff Faris offered him.

The Bruins became the 15th program to offer Saleapaga, with Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cal, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State all already reaching that stage in their respective recruitments of the prospect.

Saleapaga is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, while ESPN, Rivals and On3 do not have ratings for him yet. The junior is ranked as the No. 17 tight end in the nation and the No. 4 player in Utah. Within his state, Saleapaga is the top tight end and the No. 2 offensive player.

In 13 games for Orem in 2022, Saleapaga racked up 78 receptions for 1,267 yards and 14 touchdowns. The versatile playmaker averaged 97.5 receiving yards per game en route to helping his team achieve an 8-5 overall record.

As a sophomore, Saleapaga achieved success on a smaller scale, catching 48 passes for 659 yards and eight touchdowns.

Saleapaga took unofficial visits to Oregon and Utah and attended games for both programs, but has not gone on an official visit yet.

UCLA did not offer Saleapaga's brother Keanu Saleapaga out of high school in 2017. The elder sibling played at La Mirada High School (CA) before heading to BYU, and he just finished his collegiate career in 2022.

Saleapaga – who was originally from Long Beach, California, before moving to Orem, Utah – can now consider the Bruins as an option for his eventual destination. At the moment, UCLA is the only Southern California school to send Salepaga an offer, so the blue and gold could be in a good spot if he wants to spend his college years back on the West Coast.

The Bruins signed two tight ends in the 2022 cycle, one of which was also from Utah – American Fork High School (UT) four-star Carsen Ryan. The staff has not brought one in as part of their 2023 class at the moment, so they will likely be pushing to add multiple players at the position come 2024.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGER SALEPAGA II/TWITTER