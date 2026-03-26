Bruins Announce Date for Annual Spring Football Game

UCLA Bruins fans will get an opportunity to see their reshaped team in action later this spring, as the university announced it will play its annual spring game on May 2, 2026.

With the start of their spring practice season this week, fans will be able to attend the final session freely as they watch what they hope will be the start of a turnaround in Westwood.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First Look At Chesney

It’ll also serve as the first time fans will see new head coach Bob Chesney in action. Chesney was hired by UCLA after departing James Madison, where he spent two seasons as the head coach, leading the Dukes to a 21-6 record, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season after a 12-2 season.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now at UCLA, Chesney will have his hands full. The Bruins have struggled mightily in their time in the Big Ten, posting an unimpressive 8-16 combined record over two seasons, neither of which saw them reach a bowl game. Last season was perhaps the most miserable in recent memory, as the team went just 3-9 and fired head coach DeShaun Foster after just three games.

There will be plenty of new faces accompanying Chesney in Westwood. The Bruins have brought in roughly 40 new additions to the team following the coaching change, with many players from last season opting to hit the transfer portal.

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) warms up at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Boasts New Additions

Among those new additions are running back Wayne Knight (prev. at JMU), wide receiver Semaj Morgan (Michigan), and wide receiver Leland Smith (San Jose State), among others.

Among the new additions, there will be some continuity at the most important position on the field. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be returning to the Bruins for the 2026 season. After transferring from Tennessee before last season, Iamaleava threw for just 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as the Bruins’ offense was one of the worst in the Big Ten.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a new system in place, Iamaleava should have a much more successful season this time around in Westwood. He and the Bruins will look to start the turnaround in 2026 and make UCLA a respectable football program once again.

The team has been to a bowl game just twice since 2017, and has experienced just two winning seasons in that same span. With a revamped roster and a new system in place with Chesney at the helm, the hope is bright in Westwood that a turnaround is in the near future.