UCLA Football RB Zach Charbonnet Makes AP All-American 2nd Team

Zach Charbonnet has picked up another top honor.

The Associated Press unveiled its All-American teams on Monday, and UCLA football's lead running back earned a spot on the Second Team. Charbonnet was also named to the FWAA All-American First Team in the all-purpose spot on Dec. 9.

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who was on the AP's midseason All-American Team, did not make the final cut. Charbonnet, meanwhile, was one of eight Pac-12 players who did earn one of the AP's top postseason distinctions.

Charbonnet was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Awards earlier this season, and he earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team on Dec. 6.

Although Charbonnet only ranked No. 15 in the nation in total rushing with 1,359 yards, he missed two games and ultimately ranked No. 4 with 135.9 rushing yards per game. Adding in his 321 receiving yards on 37 catches, Charbonnet ranked No. 7 in total yards from scrimmage and No. 1 in scrimmage yards per game.

Charbonnet ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 14 in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns. His 7.0 yards per carry led the Pac-12 and ranked No. 4 in the FBS.

In just 22 career games with UCLA, Charbonnet was able to rack up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per touch after becoming the ninth Bruin to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Charbonnet now ranks No. 14 on UCLA's all-time rushing yards list and No. 13 on the program's all-time scrimmage yards list.

The Oaks Christian School (CA) product could make one more appearance in blue and gold at the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, but he could also opt out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The full AP All-American Teams are listed below:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, second-year, Southern California.

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas; Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern; Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame.

Guard — O’Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State.

Kicker — Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., third-year, Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, Southern California.

Tackles — Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers — Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa; Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks — Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois.

Safeties — Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami; Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU.

Punter — Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU.

Running backs — Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State; Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU.

Center — Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, second-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue; Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU; Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina.

All-purpose player — Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA.

Kicker — Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Jer’Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State.

Linebackers — Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., second-year, Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia.

Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State.

Safeties — Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Defensive back — Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama.

Punter — Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee.

Running backs — DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.

Tackles — Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU; Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois

Guards — Jaxson Kirkland, sixth-year, Washington; Christian Haynes, fourth-year, Connecticut.

Center — Brett Neilon, sixth-year, Southern California.

Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah.

Wide receivers — Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston; Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington; Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama.

Kicker - Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rushers — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan.

Tackles — Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU.

Linebackers — Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, Southern California.

Safeties — Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama.

Defensive back — Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo.

Punter — Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated