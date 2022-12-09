UCLA Football Running Back Zach Charbonnet Named FWAA All-American
With bowl season coming up, it's time for some of the biggest awards to be handed out.
The Football Writers Association of America unveiled their All-American Team, presented by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, on Friday, and UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet made the cut. The former Michigan transfer made the First Team in the all-purpose spot, a fitting reward for the tailback who led the country in all-purpose yards per game.
Michigan's Blake Corum and Texas' Bijan Robinson were the First Team running backs. Charbonnet was one of two Pac-12 players on the First Team Offense, joined by Heisman Trophy finalist and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Charbonnet was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Awards earlier this season, and he earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team on Tuesday.
Although Charbonnet only ranked No. 15 in the nation in total rushing with 1,359 yards, he missed two games and ultimately ranked No. 4 with 135.9 rushing yards per game. Adding in his 321 receiving yards on 37 catches, Charbonnet ranked No. 7 in total yards from scrimmage and No. 1 in scrimmage yards per game.
Charbonnet ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 14 in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns. His 7.0 yards per carry led the Pac-12 and ranked No. 4 in the FBS.
In just 22 career games with UCLA, Charbonnet was able to rack up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per touch after becoming the ninth Bruin to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Charbonnet now ranks No. 14 on UCLA's all-time rushing yards list and No. 13 on the program's all-time scrimmage yards list.
The Oaks Christian School (CA) product could make one more appearance in blue and gold at the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30, but he could also opt out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The full FWAA All-American Teams are listed below:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Caleb Williams, USC (6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.)
RB Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 210, Jr., Marshall, Va.)
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (6-0, 222, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (6-4, 205, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6-0, 185, Jr., Irmo, S.C.)
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-4, 230, So., Napa, Calif.)
OL Steve Avila, TCU (6-4, 330, Sr., Arlington, Texas)
OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 310, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio)
OL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (6-4, 320, Sr., Flossmoor, Ill.)
OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (6-4, 315, Jr., Park Ridge, Ill.)
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6-3, 307, Gr., Upper Marlboro, Md.)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jalen Carter, Georgia (6-3, 300, Jr., Apopka, Fla.)
DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt (6-0, 280, Jr., Miami, Fla.)
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, Calif.)
DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 275, Sr., Henderson, Texas)
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (6-4, 243, So., Hampton, Ga.)
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 246, Sr., Cedar Falls, Iowa)
LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6-0, 235, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio)
DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6-0, 180, Jr., Grenada, Miss.)
DB Clark Phillips III, Utah (5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, Calif.)
DB Chris Smith, Georgia (5-11, 195, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)
DB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (6-0, 180, Jr., Pensacola, Fla.)
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Christopher Dunn, N.C. State (5-8, 170, Gr., Lexington, N.C.)
P Tory Taylor, Iowa (6-4, 230, Jr., Melbourne, Australia)
KR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State (5-10, 185, Jr., Philadelphia, Miss.)
PR Derius Davis, TCU (5-10, 175, Sr., Saint Francisville, La.)
AP Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (6-1, 220, Sr., Camarillo, Calif.)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Max Duggan, TCU
RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
WR Rashee Rice, SMU
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
C Alex Forsyth, Oregon
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
DL Tyler Davis, Clemson
DL Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL Mike Morris, Michigan
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
DB Erick Hallett II, Pitt
DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
DB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
DB John Torchio, Wisconsin.
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Joshua Karty, Stanford
P Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
KR Milan Tucker, App State
PR Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP Chase Brown, Illinois
