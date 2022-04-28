UCLA Football Spring Practice Report: April 28

For the first time in four weeks, the Bruins were not in full pads for their latest practice at Wasserman Football Center.

UCLA football worked out in shorts Thursday morning, the first time they did so since the second session of spring camp back on March 31. The Bruins stayed consistent with their drill rotation, though, and the vibes of the practice were very much the same despite the wardrobe change.

It all started with special teams work, per usual, with a highlight on squib returns and blocking. While the returners out there – receiver Kazmeir Allen, running back Keegan Jones and receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala – were the same, there were some changes in the coaching responsibilities.

We did not see running backs coach DeShaun Foster – who usually hangs back with the returners – or defensive backs coach Brian Norwood on Thursday. With those two not present, coach Chip Kelly was calling out blocks and paths for the return team, and tight ends coach Jeff Faris seemed to take on some extra players himself.

When it was time for individuals, the inside linebackers once again practiced closest to the media area. Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. – as verbal and entertaining as ever – got on Choe Bryant-Strother for faulty footwork, but got animated in his approval of Shea Pitts and Carson Schwesinger's reps. Kain Medrano, although he was in uniform and hanging around his position group, did not appear to participate in individuals.

The other injured players remained the same, with receiver Colson Yankoff, linebacker Ale Kaho, offensive lineman Yutaka Mahe, defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, tight end Carsen Ryan, running back Christian Grubb, center Sam Marrazzo, linebacker Jeremiah Trojan, offensive lineman Siale Taupaki and receiver Kam Brown all spending practice near the weight room and in the unused end zones.

With one practice remaining in spring ball, it is unlikely most of those dinged up players are seen again before fall camp starts in early August.

The quarterbacks and running backs spent the individual periods working on a shovel pass drill, potentially adding a new element to Kelly's offense. Kelly also seemed very hands-on with early enrollee quarterback Justyn Martin during this period and the next, instructing him on his footwork and how it impacts his timing and delivery.

When it came time for team work, it was once again hit-or-miss for the offense.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson tried to hit Mokiao-Atimalala over the middle in the half skeleton drill, but his target got bumped by cornerback John Humphrey and the ball popped up in the air for Bryant-Strother to pick off. Chase Griffin threw an interception in the end zone later on, with cornerback Jaylin Davies wrestling it away from fellow Mater Dei defensive back William Nimmo Jr.

A drop by receiver Devanti Dillard led to an interception for Martin, with Schwesigner picking off a pass for the second-consecutive practice and bringing it the other way off the miscue.

Thompson-Robinson, despite the turnover and a few balls he sailed high, did actually have some of his best single passes of spring camp Thursday. He hit Mokiao-Atimalala for a deep cross route in traffic – Kelly told the receiver he needed to run a sharper route – and he had long scores to receivers Jake Bobo, Kazmeir Allen and Logan Loya.

Running back Zach Charbonnet notably broke off a big run, and he also hauled in a few nice grabs from Thompson-Robinson in the flat to potentially add that wrinkle to his game.

UCLA's final practice of the offseason will get underway at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, with the media getting one last chance to talk to Kelly right before the team takes the field.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated