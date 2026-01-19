UCLA Offers Two 2027 Safeties

Over the past few days, college coaching staffs across the country have shifted their focus from the chaos of the 2026 college football transfer portal window to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle continues to heat up.

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active in the 2027 recruiting cycle, recently extending offers to several talented prospects, including a pair of three-star safeties.

Bruins Extend Offer to Pair of 2027 Safeties

In the last two days, UCLA extended offers to two three-star safeties: Elijajuan Houston from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, and Dillon Davis from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Houston and Davis are among the nation’s top defensive backs and would be welcome additions to UCLA’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at both safety prospects and where the Bruins currently stand in their recruiting.

More on Elijajuan Houston

Houston is a 6’1”, 170-pound safety and one of the top defensive backs in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 582 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 65 safety, and the No. 78 prospect from Texas.

UCLA was the 29th Division I program to offer Houston, who has drawn interest from several Power Four schools, including Michigan, Texas, and Texas Tech. As of now, Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine (RPM) gives the Longhorns the best chance to win his recruitment at 35.3%, with SMU and Nebraska close behind.

The Bruins' offer comes relatively late in Houston’s process, and UCLA has a lot of ground to make up in his recruitment if they want a chance to land him. Still, no team has clearly separated itself in the battle for the three-star safety, so Chesey and company have plenty of time to establish themselves as a contender for him.

More on Dillon Davis

Davis is a 6’1”, 185-pound safety prospect who is highly coveted by several programs. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 440 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 41 safety, and the No. 42 recruit in California.

The Bruins were the 12th Power Four school to offer Davis. Although Chesney and UCLA entered his recruitment only recently, Rivals’ RPM already gives them the highest chance of landing the three-star safety at 22.2%.

As of now, Davis’ recruitment is wide open, but if UCLA continues to make progress with him in the coming weeks, there’s a strong chance the Bruins could add the California native to their 2027 class.

