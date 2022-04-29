Skip to main content
Oregon Transfer Offensive Lineman Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA Football

Oregon Transfer Offensive Lineman Jaylan Jeffers Commits to UCLA Football

(Photo Courtesy of Jaylan Jeffers/Twitter)

A prospect the Bruins recruited heavily out of high school is joining the blue and gold after two years with the Ducks.

The Bruins have hauled in a former recruiting target at a much-needed position.

Oregon offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 8, committed to UCLA football on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. Jeffers appeared in one contest in 2021 after not getting in on any game action in 2020, meaning he could have as many as four years of eligibility remaining.

Jeffers is the 12th transfer to commit to the Bruins this offseason – the second who plays on the offensive line and the second to leave the Ducks, joining cornerback Jaylin Davies.

Jeffers' arrival gives UCLA another option at offensive tackle, a position the team was thin at throughout spring camp after last year's starters Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson both declared for the NFL Draft.

Garrett DiGiorgio, after appearing in just two games as a true freshman in 2021, had been lining up as the No. 1 left tackle while special teamer Josh Carlin and defensive line transplant Tyler Manoa had been splitting time at right tackle.

Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal committed to the Bruins in early March, but did not enroll early. Neither did Sam Yoon, the lone offensive lineman in UCLA's 2022 recruiting class.

So heading into fall camp, the Bruins' tackle group is set to nearly double in size with Jeffers, O'Neal and Yoon all entering the fray. The starters from that new group are difficult to project, setting up not one, but two interesting position battles when August arrives.

Coming out of Saguaro High School (AZ) in 2020, Jeffers was a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Jeffers ranked No. 13 in his state, No. 42 at his position and No. 532 overall in his class while earning multiple all-state and all-region honors his senior year.

Jeffers picked Oregon over Colorado, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and others, but coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal both left for Miami (FL) earlier in the offseason. Jeffers only played in one game in his two years under the old regime, and he did not appear to be climbing his way up the depth chart with the new coaching staff either.

Before the end of the Ducks' spring camp, Jeffers left the program, and he found his new home just three weeks later.

Catch up on all the transfer market news related to UCLA at All Bruins' transfer portal tracker.

