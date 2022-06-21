UCLA Football Announces Arrival of Transfers Ryan Cragun, Liam Douglass

With summer school getting started and fall camp just over a month away, the Bruins have made a few surprise additions to the roster.

UCLA football announced it had signed UPenn graduate transfer receiver Ryan Cragun and former USC offensive lineman Liam Douglass early Tuesday morning. Neither player had previously announced they had committed to the Bruins.

The program also announced that Rutgers left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, Oregon tackle Jaylan Jeffers and Harvard defensive tackle Jacob Sykes had signed as well, but those three had been publicly committed for months.

Cragun and Douglass mark the 13th and 14th transfers to join UCLA this offseason, compared to 21 losses via the portal.

Douglass entered the portal himself back on December 14, leaving the Trojans after four seasons. The former three-star tackle-turned-guard out of Harvard Westlake (CA) played just one snap on offense this season, with most of his experience the past two years coming on special teams.

The Bruins have now brought in three offensive lineman through the portal, with Douglass joining O'Neal and Jeffers. The trio of transfers will combine with local recruit Sam Yoon to bring reinforcements to a position that lost both starters – Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson – to the NFL.

Cragun is another former Southern California recruit, playing his high school ball at St. Margaret's Episcopal School (CA) down in Orange County. His only offer out of high school was from Army, but he instead went the Ivy route and played four seasons at Penn.

Bursting onto the scene in 2019, Cragun picked up All-Ivy League Second Team honors after racking up 885 yards, 58 receptions and three touchdowns in nine games. All Ivy competition was canceled in 2020, but Cragun returned to add 500 yards and two touchdowns on 35 catches in 2021.

Cragun is one of three transfer receivers to join UCLA this offseason, with the others being Duke grad transfer Jake Bobo and former UCF wideout Titus Mokiao-Atimalala. Along with four-star receiver Jadyn Marshall and three-star receiver Braden Pegan, the five new faces will help replace the production lost by Kyle Philips turning pro and Chase Cota and Keontez Lewis transferring elsewhere.

UCLA had already secured the No. 9 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports, and these two new additions on offense could end up bumping them over South Carolina and Nebraska to No. 7.

Catch up on all the transfer market news related to UCLA at All Bruins' transfer portal tracker.

