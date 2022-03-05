UCLA's Sean Rhyan Leads All Offensive Linemen in Vertical Jump at NFL Combine

One of the Bruins’ leading offensive linemen had his day at the combine, and multiple teams have already met with the rising prospect.

UCLA football’s Sean Rhyan took center stage at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday afternoon, one day after spending time meeting with NFL teams and speaking to the media about his time in Westwood. On Thursday, Rhyan told reporters that he had talked with both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers during pre-draft meetings.

Rhyan also added that he had a “great conversation” with the Chargers’ assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett.

By the time Friday rolled around, though, it was time for Rhyan to take the field.

Rhyan measured in at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms and 11 1/8-inch hands. At that size, many scouts are projecting the three-year starter at left tackle to move inside and become a guard once he reaches the next level.

The Bruins’ big man was with the second group of offensive linemen and they started with the vertical jump and moved to the broad jump afterward.

Rhyan’s 33.5-inch vertical leap was the best of all offensive linemen and was actually higher than five wide receivers who took part Thursday. In the broad jump, Rhyan was in the top half of the pack with a 9 foot, 2-inch broad jump – tied for seventh at his position out of 25 participants.

Compared to other former Bruins who have taken part in the NFL Scouting Combine, Rhyan matched up similarly. In 2018, Scott Quessenberry matched Rhyan’s 33.5-inch vertical jump. However, Kolton Miller’s record-setting 10 foot, 1-inch broad jump from 2018 was almost a full foot further than Rhyan’s.

Later on Friday, Rhyan competed in his third event – the 40-yard dash.

Rhyan ran an unofficial 5.28-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt – a slower time than a good chunk of his counterparts in the second offensive lineman group, but with his 1.80-second 10-yard split, his athleticism still stood out as a factor in the event.

The tackle almost matched his first attempt with an unofficial 5.29-second 40-yard dash in his second effort, actually improving his 10-yard split to 1.79. Rhyan was awarded an official 5.28-second time for the event, good enough to tie for 26th out of the 50 offensive linemen who took part.

Following the measurement events, Rhyan did blocking drills as well as shuttle drills. Both involved sprints, with the offensive lineman needing to stay active and aware of the drill leader’s directions in order to shift his feet and positioning correctly.

Rhyan ranks as the No. 4 offensive guard on ESPN’s best available rankings, the No. 7 left tackle on Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible’s positional rankings and the No. 14 offensive lineman on CBS Sports’ prospect rankings.

Tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver Kyle Phillips competed in the combine on Thursday, while defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and safety Quentin Lake will be involved with on-field drills Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Rhyan will have just under two weeks to prepare for UCLA’s pro day on March 15, followed by another six weeks before the NFL Draft starts April 28.

