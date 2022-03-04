UCLA Wide Receiver Kyle Philips Caps Off Opening Day of NFL Combine

The Bruins' lone receiver in Indianapolis settled right in with the group of top pass-catchers until things took a turn in the final moments.

UCLA football's Kyle Philips was in the second group of wide receivers to take the field at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Philips arrived for the event earlier in the week, answering questions about the New England Patriots and his career as a Bruin on Wednesday, and he got to show off his on-the-field talents Thursday night.

Philips measured in at 5-foot-11 1/4 and 189 pounds with 29 5/8-inch arms and 8 5/8-inch hands.

First up for Philips was the vertical leap, followed by the broad jump. Philips tied for 22nd out of 34 receivers with a 33.5-inch vertical, then tied for 16th in the broad jump at 10 feet, 4 inches.

Philips ran an unofficial 4.50-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt – a solid number for a player of his style and better than expectations, but it looked relatively slow on-screen considering he was tasked with following up Chris Olave's 4.26.

Philips ran a 4.53 on try No. 2 and was awarded an official final time of 4.50 seconds, good enough to tie him for 20th out of 32 participating wideouts. That mark also set him above former UCLA running back/wide receiver hybrid Demetric Felton, who ran a 4.55 ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Next on the slate were route-running and catch drills. Philips dropped the final pass of the gauntlet, but the throw was notably low and he showed off his signature quickness, awareness and hands on the other reps.

Philips ran a dig route while paired with Pittsburgh quarterback and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, hauling in the pass running across the middle of the field.

On a deep route toward sideline, Philips made a twisting catch and stayed in bounds before turning upfield. Philips' next rep was a vertical route on a throw from Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, and his full-body extension was not enough for him to reel in the catch.

Philips ran a tight curl route and caught a pass from Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who would end up overthrowing him by several yards deep down the right sideline on the next drill. The deep ball Philips got from Brown quarterback EJ Perry also fell incomplete in the next rotation.

The next and final drill did not treat Philips too kindly, though.

Philips went down with a shoulder injury after going all-out for a jump ball in the end zone, but the moment took place during a commercial break on NFL Network's broadcast. Philips was working with trainers when the broadcast resumed, and the announcers did not say who threw the pass.

The status of Philips' shoulder is unknown, and he has less than two weeks to get back to full strength for UCLA's pro day in Westwood on March 15.

Philips' last public outing was at the practices leading up to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Even though Philips did not play in the all-star game itself, he improved his stock across the course of the week to the point where he earned himself a combine invite and put himself in a position to get drafted.

Tight end Greg Dulcich took the field earlier Thursday, making it two Bruins who highlighted the first day of on-field action at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Philips and Dulcich wrapping up their on-field action is far from the end of UCLA's run at the combine, though. Sean Rhyan will compete with the rest of the offensive linemen on Friday, while defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia will work out Saturday and safety Quentin Lake will cap things off on Sunday.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated