UCLA Men's Basketball: 2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket
UCLA men's basketball is gearing up for its first-ever Big Ten Tournament.
Fortunately for the Bruins, they have set themselves up in a pretty comfortable spot, having clinched a double bye with their win over USC on Saturday.
UCLA will await either No. 13-seeded Northwestern, No. 12-seeded Minnesota or No. 5-seeded.
The Bruins recently survived a late comeback attempt by the Wildcats in what was UCLA's final regular-season road game. Surely, the Wildcats would like to see the Bruins again, knowing how close they were to taking them down.
UCLA fell to Minnesota at home in a game that, at the time, seemed to have all but put the Bruins out of contention for a top-four spot in the conference and also spoiled what would have been a celebration of Mick Cronin's 500th career win. A rematch would be the perfect chance for the Bruins to redeem themselves.
UCLA had upset Wisconsin at home as part of its seven-game win streak. That loss has to still sting for Wisconsin; a rematch could turn out to be quite an exciting matchup.
Should the Bruins win Friday's contest, they would have an opportunity to see Michigan State again. UCLA upset the No. 1-seeded Spartans last month, arguably its best win of the season.
The Bruins went a respectable 13-7 in conference but didn't quite live up to their expectations, losing games they probably should have won, with few losses that were by a significant margin.
This week's tournament will be an opportunity for UCLA to make one last epic statement in its first season in the Big Ten.
Below is a printable bracket of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament:
UCLA's game on Friday will take place 25 minutes after the conclusion of Michigan State's game, which is set for noon. It will be televised on Big Ten Network.
The tournament will officially kick off with the first-round matchup between Northwestern and Minnesota on Wednesday. That game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed on Peacock.
Thursday's second-round slate will begin at noon with the matchup between No. 9-seeded Indiana and No. 8-seeded Oregon.
