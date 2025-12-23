UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball Blows Past UC Riverside

The Bruins enter this game as 25-point favorites, and with momentum on their side, let's see if they can take care of business.

UCLA enters the matchup at 9–3, with a strong opportunity to move to 10–3. Several Bruins will need solid performances to build confidence, while defense will be a major factor if UCLA hopes to come away with a convincing win.

1st Half

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would start slow against UC Riverside. The Bruins have yet to make any significant adjustments defensively. Xavier Booker is still getting tormented in the paint and taking bad shots. This game is going to be a slow burn. 6-6 UCLA with 15:15 left

After going back and forth with the Highlanders, the Bruins finally found a rhythm. Brandon Williams and Tyler Bilodeau were able to get the offense going with two three-pointers that would shift the momentum big time. 18-12 UCLA with 11:20 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown and Skyy Clark have really turned this up. Jamar Brown would score two quick two-pointers, of off a rebound and another on a steal. The defense has also started to find it's footing, forcing a good amount of turnover. 24-17 UCLA with 8:45 left.

The Bruins are on a 17-7 run currently, with Donovan Dent and Jamerson attacking the paint hard in this one. Dent had been quiet before his layup and-one. However, UCLA's rebounding is still struggling as they are tied with UC Riverside with seven. 29-19 UCLA with 7:37 left.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyler Perry has really made an impact in this one. He would score a layup and one to put the Bruins up 15. Perry has six points in this one and has been crucial in the Bruins' 18-6 run. Steven Jamerson has also made an impact defensively with a block on the ensuing possession. 36-21 UCLA with 5:00 left.

The Bruins have slowed down offensively; it really looked like the Bruins were going to blow this open. The scoring stall would be broken by Xavier Booker's three-pointer to get things going. 45-30 UCLA with 1:20 left

Notable Halftime Performances

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Christian Horry (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins would enter halftime up 45-34, they have looked decent overall. However, defense is still an issue, 34 points to a UC Riverside team is not what Cronin wants to see. Hopefully, we can see meaningful defensive adjustments at halftime.

Trent Perry: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 2/4 FG

Tyler Bilodeau: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 5/9 FG, 2/5 3PT

2nd Half

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins' offense would hit the ground running to start the second half. It looks like Bilodeau is having one of his best games of the season so far. He currently has 18 points on 7/11 shooting. The Bruins are up big 51-37 with 17:58 left.

It's starting to get choppy for UCLA; the offense is starting to struggle again. And the defense is allowing easy Highlander three. The Bruins are still firmly in the driver's seat, but they are still on the wrong side of an 8-0 run. 62-50 UCLA with 14:03 left.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders guard De'Undrae Perteete Jr. (1) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry and Tyler Bilodeau have put the upset bid to rest fast. Bilodeau would hit a three to put him at 25 points (season high), and Perry has been elite around the rim, adding another layup and one to put him at 12 points. 72-52 UCLA with 11:32 left.

Bilodeau and Skyy Clark have been impressive in this game, to say the least. The defense has really tightened up, only allowing one UCR shot to fall since the last update. Donovan Dent has been very quiet during this one. 80-54 UCLA with 7:58 left.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34), UC Riverside Highlanders forward Jailen Daniel-Dalton (44), UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and UC Riverside Highlanders guard Andrew Henderson (12) battle for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been struggling to find his shot today. He really hasn't been the playmaker that he has been in the last two games, either, just three assists to his three turnovers. Bilodeau has made up for it, scoring his 32nd point of the game, assisted by Dent. 89-63 UCLA with 3:48 left.

UCLA's defense has really made an effort in the end of the second half; they were able to force a shot clock violation, and it seems like they are really controlling this game. UCLA is on its victory lap up big 97-63 UCLA with 24.1 left.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

FINAL SCORE: 97-65 UCLA

