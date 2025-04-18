Former Bruin Andrews Excited for Opportunity With New Team
Former UCLA guard Dylan Andrews recently announced his transfer commitment to the Boise State Broncos, the place he will spend his final year of collegiate eligibility. After three years in Westwood, Andrews felt it was time to move on and is eager and excited for the new opportunity.
Andrews spoke to the media on Thursday, discussing the transfer portal process and what influenced his decision to become a Bronco. He cited a strong relationship with the coaching staff along with his pure elation to be a part of that program.
"Just the whole entire process of going into the portal, really just talking to my family and was able to get to talk to Coach [Leon] Rice and Coach [Mike] Burns and, really, everything of our goals just aligned together," Andrews said.
"I'm really just excited to be a Bronco. With that being said, coming here, getting to talk to Coach Rice in person and talk to Coach Burns, the opportunity just to be here is a blessing, and I'm excited."
Andrews had a down season for the Bruins this past year offensively, averaging just 6.9 points on 37.9% shooting after his sophomore season when he averaged12.9 per contest. He did lead UCLA with an average of 3.4 assists, being a strong point guard and facilitator for the offense.
After many assumed Andrews was going to shine and produce a bit more offensively, he found severe struggles throughout the year that set him back. It was not the biggest surprise that he decided to transfer at the conclusion of the year, as he hopes for a bounce-back senior season.
Andrews spoke on the importance of a "new home" and a "new fresh start" after a majority of his career was spent under head coach Mick Cronin. Playing for UCLA comes with a major responsibility, more than most programs. Andrews was seemingly seeking to remove himself from that atmosphere.
"I would say a new home, a new fresh start, and I feel like coming here, that's the goal," Andrews said. "Just having the conversations with Coach Rice and Coach Burns and also Coach Roberto [Bergersen], I really felt the time they put in with me was great, and with that being said, I'm excited to be a Bronco."
Andrews joins a Boise team that was snubbed from last year's NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 26-11 overall record and fourth place in the Mountain West conference. He will be expected to start and serve as a pivotal piece at the point guard position.
