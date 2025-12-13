The One Transfer UCLA Can’t Afford to Miss

There is one player that UCLA needs to try and grab this offseason.

The player in question is James Madison transfer Wayne Knight, a transformational force who helped carry the Dukes into the College Football Playoff and reshaped the trajectory of the program. With the addition of Dean Kennedy , familiarity is the dice to roll if you're Chesney in year one.

Why Wayne Knight?

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

For starters, Knight has had an incredible year with the Dukes. Totaling 1,263 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, while rushing on average 6.6 yards per carry. His longest rush of the season was a 73-yard touchdown against Troy, to cap off a 200-yard rushing performance.

When those numbers are compared to UCLA’s, the root of the Bruins’ season-long issues becomes clear. As a team, UCLA totaled just 1,675 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns this season—far from the ground production many expected entering the year.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Compounding that lack of rushing production, UCLA is set to lose several key contributors next season. Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias II have both exhausted their eligibility, while the futures of Anthony Woods and Jaivian Thomas remain uncertain following a frustrating 2025 campaign.

To make matters worse, UCLA failed to sign a single running back during the early signing period. While the transfer portal has become increasingly prevalent, the Bruins' best bet at fixing a position group long-term is signing these recruits. Or at bare minimum, throwing NIL money at transfers.

Sep 24, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Kris Thornton (8) and James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (25) celebrate a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

While there are some other notable names currently in the transfer portal, like Dylan Edwards, CJ Baxter, and Jaylin Lucas, the Bruins' best bet will most likely be Wayne Knight. The only thing standing in the way is other schools, with situations similar to UCLA.

The only thing that is going for UCLA at this current moment is something we mentioned previously, familiarly. Bob Chesney is already expected to take some staff and players with him, meaning that Knight would fit right at home. There is risk involved for him; however, it would make sense for him to stay with the current system in place.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

If UCLA can land Wayne Knight as well as a few other notable playmakers from JMU, they could be set to have one of the quickest turnarounds in college sports. However, if they can't, there will be a gaping hole in a position group that Chesney and Kennedy relied on at James Madison.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

