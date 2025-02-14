Two Indiana Hoosiers UCLA Must Limit
The UCLA Bruins, despite losing their latest contest, have been playing some pretty good basketball, having previously won seven straight before falling to the Illinois Fighting Illinis. Fighting back after scoring just 25 points in the first half, UCLA has been filled with fight since the four-game skid last month.
As the Bruins turn their attention to the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that just took down the Michigan State Spartans in upset fashion, they will have to keep their eyes out. Indiana has been a sneaky team this season, and when they are on, the Hoosiers play like they believe they are the best.
As UCLA continues the road trip from Illinois to Indiana, the Bruins will need to hold off two premier shooters on Indiana's squad.
The first player that UCLA will need to limit is junior forward Malik Reneau. Reneau led Indiana to the victory over MSU and has been the third-best player on the team when it comes to scoring.
Reneau is averaging 12.7 points per game this season but fell quiet during the team's losing streak. On Indiana's give game skid, Reneau was averaging 7.4 points per game. That being said, it wouldn't seem that Reneau will be a problem, but he showcased over the Hoosiers' last win that he can ball.
From Nov 29. to Jan. 1, Reneau was averaging 14.5 points per game. He is also a big-time rebounder for Indiana, as he averages 5.7 per game and is coming off a 12-rebound showcase against the Spartans.
The second player that UCLA must limit is Indiana's leading scorer and rebounder, redshirt senior Oumar Ballo. Ballo averages 13.6 points per game and 9.3 rebounds and has a 65.4% field-goal success rate. However, the Bruins won't have to worry about Ballo shooting any 3-pointers.
Ballo recently recorded a double-double against Michigan State, scoring 14 points while grabbing 14 rebounds.
Ballo is dangerous inside the paint for Indiana, and if UCLA wants to get back in the win column, both Ballo and Reneau need to be isolated. If one hurts you, you can live with that, but if both players are on, it would be more difficult for UCLA to walk out victorious.
