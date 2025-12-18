UCLA's Sienna Betts’ Cal Poly Game Breakdown

The No. 2 prospect in the country logged her first minutes as Bruin, here is how she did.

Sienna Betts delivered a solid performance in her first game as a Bruin, finishing with five points while making her lone shot attempt. She also added two assists and drew four fouls, providing an early glimpse of her impact despite only playing 10 minutes.

Minute Restrictions

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is clear that Cori Close is monitoring Betts heavily, as even before tip-off, she was considered questionable, even though Close gave her the green light after the win against Oregon. Mentioned previously, she only played 10 minutes; this number is expected to increase exponentially in the future.

This game served as a golden opportunity for her to play substantial minutes, but the details regarding her injury were kept fairly secretive, so it might be for good reason. In the Bruins' next matchup is against Long Beach State, she should see at least 12 minutes.

Her Role

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) battles Cal Poly Mustangs guard Katie Peiffer (8) and forward Charish Thompson (32) for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During the minutes she did play, she was playing heavily in the paint. It was clear that she wanted to score as much as possible; however, the Mustangs had other plans. Every time she touched the ball, it seemed like there were always 2-3 defenders on her.

Moving forward, she could prove to be a massive scorer for the Bruins. UCLA's playmakers felt comfortable giving her the ball deep in the paint. Once she fully acclimates to the pace of the game, she could be a 10-plus point scorer for the Bruins later in the season.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) guards UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Betts was effective at drawing fouls in the paint. While that production may have been aided by the aggressive defense Cal Poly played, the point still stands. If Betts can continue to draw fouls at this rate, she will be a valuable piece against tougher opponents.

Growing Pains

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) battle for position under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It was clear that Betts still has some room to grow before becoming a consistent offensive threat for the Bruins. Given that it was her first game, it was reasonable to see some struggles at the free-throw line, where she shot 37 percent, likely feeling the pressure that comes with her debut.

One of the biggest critiques of her debut was her decision-making in the paint. There were several opportunities for Betts to get a shot off, but instead, she often took an extra dribble rather than going up immediately. This was also a factor in how often she would draw fouls.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is congratulated at the bench by center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, it was a solid outing for the freshman Bruin. While there is still room for growth on the offensive end, she showed enough to suggest she could become a cornerstone of the program in the future. With more experience, her impact should only continue to grow.

