Bruins' Mara Gave the Breakout Performance He Needed
UCLA sophomore center Aday Mara him himself quite the game on Tuesday night in an 85-83 upset victory over the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3) at home. After a long stretch of struggles, he posted the best game of his UCLA career and made a major statement.
Mara posted a career-high 22 points with five rebounds and two blocks. It was by far the best game of his collegiate career and one that he absolutely needed to spark confidence in his ability to dominate the post in the Big Ten.
Coming into the game, Mara was averaging just over nine minutes per game. He played 21 minutes against the Badgers, the most minutes he has gotten in one game this season. Head coach Mick Cronin realized the mismatch in the paint which led to significant minutes and success for Mara.
There are several players on this Bruins team that exemplify resiliency and confidence. Mara did not get in the game in their win over the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. It did not let that discourage him as Mara responded with the best game of his career, proving why he should be on the floor at all times.
One thing that can be taken from the game is that the Zaragoza, Spain native showed his ability to match up with the strongest teams in the Big Ten. While the Badgers were limited in their size and relied more on guard play, Cronin took advantage by giving Mara such a large opportunity.
It seemed as if Mara did whatever he wanted, finishing 7-7 from the field. His most important stat was going 8-11 from the free throw line, good for 73%. He entered the contest as a 63% free throw shooter, scoring some game-changing points at the charity stripe to help UCLA get the win.
As the Big Ten season rolls on, Mara will be counted on in the future to have similar performances and control the glass and ignite some dominance in the paint. If he is able to continue to produce in the minute he is given, this team has gained another reliable piece in the post.
