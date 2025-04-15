Former Bruins in the NBA Postseason
As one of the most prolific programs in college basketball, translating to the NBA level, the UCLA Bruins will witness 12 of their 14 current professionals participate in this year's NBA postseason. With the first round getting underway this weekend, many Bruins will be seeking a deep playoff run.
Here is a look at the upcoming first round schedule and a breakdown of each of the dozen players that will continue to represent UCLA at the highest level.
East No. 2 - Boston Celtics: PG Jrue Holiday
Holiday suffered an unfortunate right shoulder impingement would held him out of last Sunday's regular season finale against Charlotte. He started in all 62 of the 82 games that he played this season, averaging 11.1 points on 44.3% shooting with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Holiday is a two-time NBA champion, seeking his second-straight ring after winning in his debut season with Boston, last year, and with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. If the 15-year NBA veteran is healthy, he will continue to be a vital piece to another strong Celtics championship run.
West No. 2 - Houston Rockets: PG Aaron Holiday
From one Holiday to another, Aaron Holiday of the Houston Rockets is seeking to achieve the accolades that his brother did last season. After being drafted 23rd overall by the Pacers in the 2018 Draft, Holiday has bounced around several organizations but has found a spot in Houston.
The Rockets have their best seeding since 2017-'18, and Holiday has been a pivotal role players. He is averaging 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.
West No. 4 - Denver Nuggets: G Russell Westbrook & F Peyton Watson
Westbrook has been steady this season for Denver, averaging 13.3 points on 44.9% shooting with 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is in his first season with the Nuggets and the sixth different franchise he has played for. He will certainly be used heavily this postseason.
Watson has been a strong surprise in just his third NBA season, averaging a career-high 8.1 points on 47.7% with 3.4 rebounds. After struggling to see consistent time in his first two seasons, Watson is now averaging just under 25 minutes per game, starting 18 of the 68 that he played in this season.
West No. 5 - Los Angeles Clippers: SG Norman Powell
Powell is having a career year and is the highlight of this Clipper team that has earned a No. 5 seed and will matchup with the Denver Nuggets in round one. Powell is averaging a career-high 21.8 points on an incredible 41.8% from three-point range, including 3.2 rebounds.
West No. 6 - Minnesota Timberwolves: G Jaylen Clark
Clark has earned a promising second NBA season as he was given a full-time contract midway through the season, straying from his two-way G League deal. He will bring his average of 4.1 points on 46.7% shooting in 13.1 minutes to a first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
West No. 7 - Golden State Warriors: PF Kevon Looney
Looney is in his 10th season, all with Golden State. He may not be having his best offensive season, averaging just 4.5. points with 6.1 rebounds, but his impact off the bench has been a huge benefit to this season's success.
After last Sunday's loss to the Clippers, Golden State missed out on a top-six seed and an extra week of rest for a first-round matchup. Looney and his group will instead have to participate in the play-in tournament, facing the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies. They would face Houston if they were to win.
West No. 9 - Sacramento Kings: SG Zach LaVine
LaVine was a midseason trade from the Chicago Bulls but is in the same playoff position as if he were to stay in Chicago. The No. 9 Kings will battle the No. 10 Dallas Mavericks in the play-in with the winner advancing to play the loser of the No.7/No. 8 matchup in the Western Conference.
The 10-year veteran started all 74 games that he played in, spanning between the two organizations. He holds a season average of 23.3 points on 51.1% shooting with 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has been at his best this year and could surprise some people this postseason.
East No. 9 - Chicago Bulls: PG Lonzo Ball
Ball has been plagued with injuries all season, currently managing a wrist issue that will likely keep him out of Wednesday's play-in matchup with the No. 10 seed Miami Heat. Ball played just 35 games this year, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
East No. 10 - Miami Heat: SF Jaime Jaquez Jr., PF Kyle Anderson, & C Kevin Love
The Heat has garnered one-fourth of the current UCLA talent in the NBA. Jaquez is coming off a career-high 41 points in the regular season finale, averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in just over 20 minutes. He has been one of the strongest bench players for Miami in his second NBA season.
Anderson was acquired from the Warriors, midseason, and is receiving similar playing time and production to Jaquez. Spanning across both franchises, Anderson played in 61 games this season, starting four, and averaging 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in that time.
It is uncertain if Love will be ready for the play-in contest with the Bulls this week, as he was ruled out of Sunday's season finale due to personal reasons. The 36-year-old is nearing the end of his career and may have just a few more playoff runs left in him, hoping to make this season count.
