SI

Clippers, Jazz, Heat Agree to Three-Team, Multi-Player Swap

Norman Powell is heading to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles in the three-team trade.

Mike McDaniel

Norman Powell has been traded to the Miami Heat.
Norman Powell has been traded to the Miami Heat. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat have agreed to a three-team trade involving several players, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Miami will receive:

  • Norman Powell from the Clippers

Los Angeles will receive:

  • John Collins from the Jazz

Utah will receive:

  • Kevin Love from the Heat
  • Kyle Anderson from the Heat
  • 2027 Clippers second-round pick

The Heat instantly get better on the wing, as Powell will certainly help them on both ends of the court. The Clippers are receiving frontcourt help in Collins, who was made available by Utah as the Jazz looked to get off his contract. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Jazz get a draft pick, a reliable veteran wing in Anderson and an expiring contract in Love.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA