Clippers, Jazz, Heat Agree to Three-Team, Multi-Player Swap
Norman Powell is heading to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles in the three-team trade.
The Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat have agreed to a three-team trade involving several players, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Miami will receive:
- Norman Powell from the Clippers
Los Angeles will receive:
- John Collins from the Jazz
Utah will receive:
- Kevin Love from the Heat
- Kyle Anderson from the Heat
- 2027 Clippers second-round pick
The Heat instantly get better on the wing, as Powell will certainly help them on both ends of the court. The Clippers are receiving frontcourt help in Collins, who was made available by Utah as the Jazz looked to get off his contract. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Jazz get a draft pick, a reliable veteran wing in Anderson and an expiring contract in Love.
