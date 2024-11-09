UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Suffer First Loss Of Season
The No.22 UCLA Bruins fell to New Mexico, 72-64, on Friday night for their first loss of the season. An incredible shooting performance from the Lobos was the difference, as the Bruins failed to keep up and did not receive enough scoring spread across the floor.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' tough loss to the Lobos on Friday night. There were several points of emphasis for the Bruins to improve on over the next few weeks before Big Ten play starts in early December.
It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Lobos as they got out to a hot start with a lead they would not lose. The Bruins trailed by 11 points at halftime and were unable to put together a second-half run to battle back.
The Lobos shot 51% from the field and 41% from 3, shooting 4-15 from beyond the arc. For a team that was just 7-of-34 from 3-point range in its season opener, New Mexico coach Richard Pitino made severe adjustments as his team prioritized scoring at the rim instead of hoisting deep balls.
The game plan worked to perfection for the Lobos as junior guard Donovan Dent put together a team-high 17 points, adding seven assists. Dent shot just one three, scoring most of his at the basket. The Bruins had a tough time stopping him when driving to the rim.
Bruins top scorer Tyler Bilodeau finished the game with a double-double, pouring in 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He was a monster on the offensive glass, recording seven offensive rebounds. Besides Bilodeau, there were not too many other significant scorers.
The rest of the Bruins' starting five combined for 23 points, the same number that Bilodeau earned. There must be an emphasis this week in practice on having multiple scorers make a significant impact from different positions.
On a positive note, the Bruins are facing adversity very early in the season which bodes well for later in the year. They have a full month to make improvements and gear up for their first season in the Big Ten. Head coach Mick Cronin will have his guys polished and ready to compete in conference.
