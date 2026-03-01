How Each UCLA Player Performed in Loss to Minnesota
After falling to Minnesota, it is clear the Bruins have serious consistency issues.
UCLA lost 78-73 in a frustrating fashion. While Minnesota is a strong team at home, there is little excuse for some of the performances in this game. As a result, the grades are all over the place — not something you want to see this late in the season.
Perry struggled mightily, finishing with zero points on 0-of-7 shooting. Many of his shot selections were questionable, and he added just one rebound and one assist. There is no way to justify a higher grade.
Entering this matchup, Perry was expected to provide steady scoring. When his shots did not fall, UCLA was forced to look elsewhere for offense. While the roster has talent, the Bruins are simply not the same when Perry is ineffective.
After a 30-point performance against USC, Donovan Dent was expected to carry that momentum. Instead, he finished with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting and struggled to generate contact.
However, his 15 assists to just one turnover helped offset his scoring struggles. Dent has shown he can score efficiently while facilitating at a high level, but if he cannot do both, UCLA’s ceiling drops significantly.
Clark delivered a solid performance, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, along with three rebounds and five assists. It was exactly the type of bounce-back game UCLA needed from him.
However, it is hard to give him anything higher than a B. We know what he is capable of, and he still was not able to fully take over the game like a player of his caliber should. If he can build on this performance, UCLA will be in a much better spot moving forward.
Eric Dailey Jr. had a strong bounce-back performance after scoring just one point against USC. In this game, he put up 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds. That production was crucial, especially as UCLA won the rebounding battle 30-20.
A B+ feels right here. If he can continue to rebound at a high level, it will give UCLA a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor. However, his consistency is still something to monitor as the season winds down.
Tyler Bilodeau was exceptional. He finished 13-of-21 from the field and added eight rebounds, carrying much of UCLA’s offensive load.
If not for the struggles of other starters, his performance could have led to a comfortable win. He earns an A+ for his effort. If he can continue playing at this level, UCLA will be in a strong position heading into the postseason.
