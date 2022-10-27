Class of 2023 G Sebastian Mack Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5

The Bruins are officially in the race for another top prospect, despite being further back on the timeline than their competitors.

Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack announced his top five finalists Wednesday, and UCLA men's basketball made the cut. The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Coronado (NV) also included Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Mack was sitting on offers from California, DePaul, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas A&M and Washington State.

The Bruins, however, have not offered Mack to this point.

Mack took an official visit to Oklahoma in July, then he took one to Florida State in September. The recruit does not have a visit to Westwood booked, but there is apparently mutual interest at this stage in his recruitment.

“This program loves tough guards and ones that can show all aspects of the game which I can do,” Mack said to On3's Joe Tipton.

Mack was one of the standouts at the Border League in Las Vegas earlier in October, and then he showed out again at the Top Flight Invite the following weekend by averaging 30.7 points per game.

UCLA commit Devin Williams was also at Top Flight, as were a few of the program's 2024 and 2025 offerrees such as Dedan Thomas, Isaiah Elohim, Vyctorius Miller, Cooper Flagg and Chris Nwuli. With the staff in town to see them, their interest in Mack started to pique, so an offer could be imminent.

Mack is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. While Mack is the No. 101 recruit in his class in the 247Sports Composite, he is No. 83 on On3, No. 65 on 247Sports and No. 36 on Rivals.

In the 247Sports Composite, Mack is the No. 14 shooting guard in the country and the No. 7 player in Nevada.

There are just two weeks left until the early signing period opens, so it remains to be seen whether Mack aims to make his decision before then.

UCLA has two class of 2023 commits at the moment – forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams. With the two of them in-house, the Bruins' small class ranks No. 27 in the nation and No. 2 in the Pac-12.

Most of the prospects remaining on the Bruins' board are wings or bigs, such as five-star small forwards Andrej Stojakovic and Cody Williams, five-star power forward Ron Holland and five-star center Isaiah Miranda. Five-star point guard Isaiah Collier remains an option, but USC, Michigan and Cincinnati appear to be leading in his race.

Redshirt senior point guard Tyger Campbell is likely playing his final season in Westwood, and five-star freshman Amari Bailey is a clear one-and-done candidate, leaving ample room in the backcourt rotation heading into next season.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SEBASTIAN MACK/INSTAGRAM