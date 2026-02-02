UCLA’s Good, Bad and Ugly Following Narrow Loss to Hoosiers

The Bruins would fight hard, but it was simply not enought against Indiana.

For starters, UCLA did not play a bad game against Indiana . While they were rough around the edges, they played a complete 50-minute game against one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten. Without their second-best scorer, this result was almost inevitable.

The Good | End of Half Runs

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only reason why UCLA was able to hang in this game for so long was its ability to really get things going at the end of the halfs. In the first half UCLA would end the half on a 20-5 run, to win the half 36-30. With this momentum it was surprising that UCLA was unable to carry it into the second half.

The Bruins struggled for most of the second half, scoring just four points in a six-minute span. While this should have had them dead to rights, they would then go on a 15-5 run with three minutes left to equalize at the buzzer on a Trent Perry three. Again, UCLA would fumble the momentum in OT.

The Bad | Defense

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After playing three-straight games holding opposing teams to less than 70 points, UCLA would break. This was a culmination of many things. For one, Xavier Booker struggled to be the same imposing player in the paint, which allowed Indiana to find a soft spot.

Due to this identified soft spot, this would cause UCLA to sell out when Hoosiers would drive to the basket. Leading to easy three pointers from guard Nick Dorn, who would finish the game with 26 points on 6-15 three point shooting. This offensive diversity was too much for the Bruins to handle.

The Ugly | Depth

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) beats Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) to a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Heading into this game it was obvious this game would come down to the wire. Meaning that UCLA needed its best players on fresh legs to finish the game. With Skyy Clark out, the Bruins needed to look toward players such as Jamar Brown and Brandon Williams.

While they were not expected to perform at a high level, they made it impossible for Mick Cronin to feel comfortable resting Donovan Dent or Trent Perry . Both guards clocked 40-plus minutes with Dent playing a team high 50-minutes. Which, on its own, is unheard of.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) defends UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Indiana had three-players foul out during this one. While UCLA did lose Bilodeau. It was shocking to see Indiana's bench players keep up with UCLA's starters. Obviously, the starters were gassed, however this does not excuse the glaring gap in roster depth UCLA would succumb to.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .