Class of 2023 SG Rayvon Griffith Puts UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 10

The Bruins are officially in the running for their first commit of next year's cycle.

Class of 2023 shooting guard Rayvon Griffith released his top 10 semifinalists Saturday night, and UCLA men's basketball made the shortlist. Louisville, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Arizona State, Alabama and Kansas were the other teams who made the cut.

Griffith had also previously fielded offers from Kansas State, Alabama A&M and Grambling State and was also being pursued by Kentucky, Florida State, Xavier and Kent State before narrowing down his list.

Griffith shares a hometown with coach Mick Cronin, as he plays his high school ball at Taft (OH) in Cincinnati and is the consensus top recruit in Ohio.

Back in 2019-2020, Griffith earned a spot on MaxPreps' Freshman All-American First Team after leading his team to the second round of the Division III Ohio state tournament and averaging 26.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and four steals along the way.

Griffith rode that late season surge into more recognition as a sophomore, earning the Division III Southwest District Player of the Year award while putting up 23.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. Griffith also shot 54 percent from the field, 46 percent on threes and 69 percent from the stripe.

In an interview with On3, Griffith detailed what he plans to bring to whichever college he ends up with.

“100% my motor and my energy," Griffith said. "Anywhere I go I feel like even if I’m having an off night, I’ll still bring the energy, whether it’s a block or a steal or whatever. I can shoot the ball, I can get downhill, I’m pretty good in transition. I can handle the ball, and guard one through five if I need to.”

ESPN has Griffith ranked as the No. 25 player in the nation, while the 247Sports Composite and Rivals have him at No. 37 and No. 53, respectively. All three outlets have him designated as a four-star recruit.

Griffith is 6-foot-7, according to his Twitter bio, meaning he must have tacked on another couple inches since he first burst onto the scene at 6-foot-4. Griffith is listed as a guard but projects to be an all-around wing at the next level if he continues to grow, something the Bruins could end up needing in the near future.

Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Peyton Watson are all potential threats to leave for the 2022 NBA Draft, and Jules Bernard and David Singleton will be out of eligibility after next season. That leaves Jaylen Clark, Will McClendon and Jake Kyman as the only wings set to be on the roster by the start of the 2023 season, especially if top 2022 recruit combo guard Amari Bailey ends up going one-and-done.

Cronin and his staff have now sent out 15 scholarship offers to class of 2023 prospects, with Griffith getting his back on May 23. However, the only one who has committed as of Wednesday elected to go to Oregon instead.

Griffith does not have a concrete timeline for announcing his decision, but he could be the first member of UCLA's next class. Shooting guard KJ Lewis and point guard Isaiah Collier both have the Bruins as a semifinalist as well.

According to his interview with On3, Griffith is looking for a program that consistently recruits him, fits his style of play, supports his career decisions and has a brotherhood in place for him to join right off the bat.

