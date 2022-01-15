UCLA vs. Oregon State: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Although the Bruins lost some ground on a potential No. 1 seed earlier in the week, they still have a chance to salvage a weekend split against rhe Beavers.

WHO: UCLA vs. Oregon State

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 1150, Sirius Ch. 84, XM Ch. 84, SXM App Ch. 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -16 (-118), Oregon State +16 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-2000), Oregon State (+900)*

OVER/UNDER: O 145.5 (-110), U 145.5 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 3 team in the country according to both the AP and Coaches Polls. Oregon State hasn't received votes all season long.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 15 and the Beavers at No. 136, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 25 and Oregon State at No. 207.

UCLA has gotten off to a 10-2 start to this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with a 96-78 win over Long Beach State and home, then went up to Cal and beat the Golden Bears 60-52.

The return to play, pursuit of a conference title and journey to a No. 1 seed hit a bump in the road on Thursday, though, as UCLA lost to Oregon at home in overtime 84-81.

The Bruins are averaging 80.6 points per game and allowing 67.0.

After beating Portland State by single digits in the season opener, Oregon State dropped 10 games in a row and now sits at 3-12 on the season. Back-to-back wins over Nicholls and Utah seemed to get the Beavers back on track for a moment, but losses to Oregon and USC have stuck them right back where they were a few weeks back.

The Beavers are averaging points per game 69.4 and allowing 73.3.

During the 2020-2021 season, UCLA and Oregon State faced off twice. The Bruins won 57-52 at home, only to get upset by the Beavers in overtime at a neutral site in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament thanks to missed free throws and layups down the stretch.

This is a very different Oregon State team coming to Pauley Pavilion, though – even if the Bruin faithful won't be allowed into the arena due to recent health and safety policy changes.

The Bruins opened the year with all five starters and the whole bench returning from last year's Final Four team, and even though forward Cody Riley and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. have sustained injuries, they are back at full strength with center Myles Johnson and guard/forward Peyton Watson now coming off the bench as reinforcements.

Guard Johnny Juzang is the top scorer so far this season with 16.6 points per game, while Jaquez, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 13.3, 13.0 and 12.6 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.7, and Johnson is leading the team with 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Guard Jarod Lucas and forward Warith Alatishe are both back for the Beavers, averaging 26.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and nearly two steals per game between the two of them on over 50% shooting from 2 and 40% from 3. Guard Dashawn Davis averages 5.1 assists per game to go along with his 9.4 points per game, but no one else on the roster averages more than 6.1 a night.

On the season Oregon State ranks outside the nation’s top 250 in points per game and points allowed oer game, and their defense is the worst in the Pac-12 since the start of conference play.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 416-195 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Wayne Tinkle is now in his 16th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 274-212 with five NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Montana and Oregon State.

UCLA is 94-34 all-time against Oregon State, winning both of the regular season head-to-head matchups since Cronin arrived.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

