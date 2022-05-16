Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Way-Too-Early Men's Basketball Rankings, Fresh Recruiting Insight

'Bleav in UCLA': Way-Too-Early Men's Basketball Rankings, Fresh Recruiting Insight

The Bruins came in at No. 4 in ESPN's most recent rankings and hosted both Ron Holland and Isaiah Collier on official visits to Westwood.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

The Bruins came in at No. 4 in ESPN's most recent rankings and hosted both Ron Holland and Isaiah Collier on official visits to Westwood.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down ESPN's latest way-too-early top 25 and where UCLA deserves to be, as well as the coaching staff getting top recruits Ron Holland and Isaiah Collier in for official visits. Travis shared his first-hand experience of how the Bruins approach recruiting and talked about what the program has to offer and what Mick Cronin should be looking for in the class of 2023.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

USATSI_18248718
Men's Basketball

Aaron, Jrue Holiday Knocked Out of Playoffs as Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Lose Game 7s

By Sam Connon14 hours ago
RT0_4780
Baseball

Cody Schrier Walks It Off, Helps UCLA Baseball Sweep Washington State

By Sam Connon15 hours ago
RT0_2885
Softball

UCLA Softball Earns National Seed For NCAA Tournament, Will Host Regional

By Sam Connon16 hours ago
IMG_5576
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Hosts Top Recruits Ron Holland, Isaiah Collier On Official Visits

By Sam ConnonMay 14, 2022
4D86E921-114A-43FB-A048-C3E234C2F14D
Softball

Maya Brady Shines, UCLA Softball Completes Sweep Over Cal to End Regular Season

By Sam ConnonMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18237984
Men's Basketball

Former UCLA Big Man Kevon Looney Helps Golden State Warriors Beat Memphis Grizzlies

By Sam ConnonMay 14, 2022
Rajcic_Max_20220415_vsStanford_JR_2
Baseball

Max Rajcic Tosses Gem to Break UCLA Baseball's Losing Streak, Beat Washington State

By Benjamin RoyerMay 14, 2022
70F9DC1A-F69B-4139-B0E3-01FAD2DD8019
Football

Greg Dulcich Signs With Denver Broncos Ahead of NFL Rookie Minicamp

By Benjamin RoyerMay 13, 2022