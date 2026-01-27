3 Realistic Paths UCLA's Season Could End

The Bruins have a very rocky schedule to round out the season, but what are the expectations for the end of the season?

It has been no mystery that the Bruins have struggled to meet any of their preseason expectations this season, and their 14-6 record proves that. While they did win against No. 4 Purdue just recently, it could prove to be their only ranked win of the season.

UCLA's Celling | Sweet Sixteen

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Bruins are even able to make the tournament they will with no doubt be coming in with a lot of momentum on their side. For this momentum to be possible they need to beat USC twice, pick up a huge win against Minnesota, and take down at least two of their four ranked opponents.

The ranked teams that UCLA could beat include No. 9 Illinois, No. 10 Michigan St, and maybe No. 5 Nebraska if they play to their ceiling. The two realistic teams to beat are Illinois and Michigan St. While they will be challenging, after the No. 4 Purdue win, anything is possible.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Sweet Sixteen appearance is very feasible, but UCLA needs to prove it is able to play at that level. With wins against a few top 15 teams in the regular season, tournament play becomes way less intimidating, especially if they come in as a high seed. Which is possible.

UCLA's Floor | Miss Tournament

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's next stretch of games will dictate how its season ends. With matchups against unranked Oregon, Indiana, Rutgers, and Washington, a loss to any of these teams could effectively end their season. As an already fringe tournament team , they need to play perfectly, which they haven't.

It is unlikely that they will be able to pull off any significant upsets if they can't sweep their next four games. If UCLA fails to capitalize on this four-game stretch , its tournament bid will be over. The Bruins have been very inconsistent at times, meaning a loss or two here is more likley than not.

UCLA's Reality | Round of 32

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) leaves the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The reality for the Bruins is not as exciting as their celling to say the least. But still it is better than missing the tournament outright. If the Bruins are able to win the games they should win, which include, Oregon, Rutgers, USC, Minnesota, Washington, and potentially Michigan State, they will make the tournament.

However, this most likley still puts them in a First-Four game, which they should also be able to win. Entering as an 11th seed, they will also win their first-round matchup. But already two games in, they will most likley not have enough steam to push forward. As it stand this is how UCLA's season will most likley end.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during a play in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins' season has not quite shaped up the way they hoped it would. While a higher ceiling is possible, the Bruins will need to show more in their next few games to prove otherwise.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .