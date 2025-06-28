Mick Cronin Praises Donovan Dent Ahead of First Practice
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team is officially taking the court to start offseason practices and much of their offseason prior was highlighted by landing five-star transfer and 2025 Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent.
In an interview on the Big Ten Network, Bruins coach Mick Cronin has high praise for the former New Mexico guard.
"The Mountain West was a tough league," Cronin said. "At the end of the year (it took Maryland) everything they had, a buzzer-beater to beat Colorado State. We had to play Utah State in the tournament. There's some good teams in that league and [Dent] was far and away the best player in that conference.
"Point guard's a very position. It just makes your life a lot easier if you have a guy with the ball that can really do a lot of things."
Dent addresses a major issue Cronin's Bruins had (especially) down the stretch of last season -- offensive efficiency and creation. Bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round to Tennessee, Cronin new exactly what needed to be addressed and he found the perfect solution in the SoCal kid.
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
Many share that same sentiment, including ESPN College Basketball Analyst and legendary head coach Dick Vitale, who included the Bruins in his list of the 12 best men's college basketball teams.
Vitale ranked UCLA as the 10th-best team in the country, noting their success in the transfer portal, headlined by the acquisition of Dent, as the main reason the Bruins are a team to look out for ahead of the next season.
"Mick Cronin's Bruins keep grinding," Vitale wrote under UCLA's top-10 ranking. "Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. headline a team loaded with talent, including transfers Donovan Dent, Steven Jamerson II and Xavier Booker. Look out Big Ten; this team is coming strong."
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
