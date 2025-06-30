Nico Iamaleava Headlines UCLA's 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
Much like UCLA's transfer portal this offseason, its 2026 NFL Draft prospect list is headlined by former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The redshirt sophomore made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
All Access Football writer Ric Serritella listed Iamaleava atop UCLA's top-10 draft prospects ahead of the season. Here's what he had to say:
"No player caused more headlines this offseason than Iamaleava, who is expected to be the straw that stirs the drink in Westwood. After a much scrutinized departure from Tennessee, there was a heated race for his services and deservedly so. The five-star recruit possesses all the physical tools of a franchise signal-caller.
"That is due to the howitzer of an arm that Iamaleava owns. In fact, he tossed some of the prettiest deep balls in all of college football last season. He combines great arm strength with superb scrambling ability, able to avoid the rush and extend plays in the pocket. Iamaleava had always been known as a quiet, hard worker and one of the smartest players during his time in Knoxville. Another favorable characteristic is his ability to stay calm under pressure.
"Entering 2025, Iamaleava will transition to a new school and scheme but his ceiling remains as high as ever. There is room for improvement to refine some of his mechanics and become a more consistent performer. The Cali native caught some criticism for his streaky play against SEC competition, so NFL scouts will be monitoring how he fares against top 25 foes. Should Iamaleava fulfill expectations, he could be one and done in LA."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football and Nico Iamaleava this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.