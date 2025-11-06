UCLA Earns Strong Placement in Jay Bilas’ Top 68

All Bruins

Connor Moreno

ESPN's Jay Bilas speaks during ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast ahead of No. 4 Tennessee's basketball game against No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Kns Ut Basketball College Gameday
ESPN's Jay Bilas speaks during ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast ahead of No. 4 Tennessee's basketball game against No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Kns Ut Basketball College Gameday / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have widely been placed lower than their preseason AP Top 25 rank in rankings curated by bigger media outlets and college basketball analysts. Well, the preeminent college hoops observer begs to disagree.

Legendary ESPN analyst Jay Bilas released his initial Bilas Index for the 2025-26 college basketball season, which ranks the 68 best teams in the sports. Bilas is on the other side of the wide perception of the Bruins.

ESPN's Jay Bilas speaks during ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast ahead of No. 4 Tennessee's basketball game against No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Kns Ut Basketball College Gameday / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA's Jay Bilas Index Ranking: 10

Bilas has the Bruins ranked as the 10th best team in the nation going into the season, coming in right behind Tennessee and ahead of JT Toppin and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here's what Bilas had to say about UCLA's placement:

  • "It was not an easy season in Westwood in 2024-25, but UCLA still won 23 games and a first-round NCAA tournament game. Not bad at all, for most programs -- it's just not a memorable season at UCLA. The Bruins return a trio of very good players in Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey and Skyy Clark, but the key to the season will be New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent.
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
  • "While Purdue's Braden Smith is the nation's best point guard, Dent is a close second. Dent can score, but what he can really do is distribute and make winning decisions. If Xavier Booker, the big man transfer from Michigan State, can realize his potential at UCLA, the Bruins can leave last season in the rearview mirror. A better road is ahead."

Dent's impact can't be overstated, and it was on full display in UCLA's season opener against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles. Despite narrowly beating EWU, 80-74, Dent shined. So much so that opposing coach Dan Monson kept it real about the star point guard.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Eagles Had 'No Answers' For Dent

The Bruins as a team looked disjointed by a meddling Big Sky opponent and EWU's tricky zone defense, so much so that Dent often had to carry UCLA through some of its roughest stretches.

Monson credited the senior point guard for being the reason the Eagles couldn't compete.

"“I think UCLA is a super-talented and elite team," Monson said after the game. "When it’s all said and done, they’re going to be a top 10 team in the country. We tried box-and-one on [Donovan] Dent, two different zones, and some other defenses, but we had no answer for him. He’s truly an elite point guard.”

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Johnny Radford (21) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dent led UCLA with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting. The transfer guard's first half is what kept EWU from assuming control over the game.

Despite the win, you wouldn't expect Mick Cronin to be proud with how the Bruins performed in this game. UCLA matches up with Pepperdine at home on Friday at 7 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.

