UCLA Earns Strong Placement in Jay Bilas’ Top 68
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have widely been placed lower than their preseason AP Top 25 rank in rankings curated by bigger media outlets and college basketball analysts. Well, the preeminent college hoops observer begs to disagree.
Legendary ESPN analyst Jay Bilas released his initial Bilas Index for the 2025-26 college basketball season, which ranks the 68 best teams in the sports. Bilas is on the other side of the wide perception of the Bruins.
UCLA's Jay Bilas Index Ranking: 10
Bilas has the Bruins ranked as the 10th best team in the nation going into the season, coming in right behind Tennessee and ahead of JT Toppin and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here's what Bilas had to say about UCLA's placement:
- "It was not an easy season in Westwood in 2024-25, but UCLA still won 23 games and a first-round NCAA tournament game. Not bad at all, for most programs -- it's just not a memorable season at UCLA. The Bruins return a trio of very good players in Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey and Skyy Clark, but the key to the season will be New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent.
- "While Purdue's Braden Smith is the nation's best point guard, Dent is a close second. Dent can score, but what he can really do is distribute and make winning decisions. If Xavier Booker, the big man transfer from Michigan State, can realize his potential at UCLA, the Bruins can leave last season in the rearview mirror. A better road is ahead."
Dent's impact can't be overstated, and it was on full display in UCLA's season opener against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles. Despite narrowly beating EWU, 80-74, Dent shined. So much so that opposing coach Dan Monson kept it real about the star point guard.
Eagles Had 'No Answers' For Dent
The Bruins as a team looked disjointed by a meddling Big Sky opponent and EWU's tricky zone defense, so much so that Dent often had to carry UCLA through some of its roughest stretches.
Monson credited the senior point guard for being the reason the Eagles couldn't compete.
"“I think UCLA is a super-talented and elite team," Monson said after the game. "When it’s all said and done, they’re going to be a top 10 team in the country. We tried box-and-one on [Donovan] Dent, two different zones, and some other defenses, but we had no answer for him. He’s truly an elite point guard.”
Dent led UCLA with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting. The transfer guard's first half is what kept EWU from assuming control over the game.
Despite the win, you wouldn't expect Mick Cronin to be proud with how the Bruins performed in this game. UCLA matches up with Pepperdine at home on Friday at 7 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
