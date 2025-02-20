UCLA Offers Local Class of 2026 Four-Star DL
UCLA football is making an effort to recruit close to home.
The Bruins recently offered one of the top defensive linemen in the area, four-star class of 2026 prospect Keytrin Harris. He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Harris is ranked the No. 39 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 32 class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has also received offers from Georgia, Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona, Iowa State, Miami (FL) and Oregon State, among others.
The prospect plays for Narbonne High School, which is roughly 30 miles from the Rose Bowl.
Here's what 247Sports national football recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say about Harris back in October:
"In the 6-foot-3, 260-pound range, Harris moves to a defensive line designation after previously carrying an edge label. He flashes heavy-handed point-of-attack power as a front-line disruptor. Harris is more bull rusher than technician, but plays with promising athleticism in pads that should help his continued development as a playmaker as he leans into his physical advantages and violence in his hands.
"Older for the 2026 cycle, Harris could get on the field sooner than later. He's reported offers from more than a dozen schools, including California, Georgia, Iowa State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several other schools."
Add UCLA to the mix now.
Harris said in the aforementioned social media post that he had talked to new Bruins defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.
Franklin just joined the staff this offseason after spending the last three seasons as the defensive line coach at Fresno State. The longtime coach had coached at UCLA before, way back in 1999 when he served as the program's interior defensive line coach.
Franklin has many years of experience coaching at both the collegiate and NFL levels. His presence should make UCLA an intriguing option for recruits.
Especially with Westwood being so close to home, it wouldn't be surprising if Harris were to set up a spring visit to UCLA soon.
The Bruins have landed just four prospects from the class of 2026 so far, but a big spring and summer should boost that number.
