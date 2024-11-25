Bruins Land 2026 Three-Star Wide Receiver
The UCLA Bruins continue to have success in the recruiting world as another highly-touted prospect has accepted an offer to become a Bruin in a couple years.
On Saturday afternoon, 2026 three-star wide receiver Kenneth Moore III took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce his commitment.
Moore is currently a junior at St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California. According to 247Sports, Moore is ranked as the 53rd-ranked receiver in his class and the 32nd in the Golden State. He will have one more year to develop in high school before joining the Bruins in 2026.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports evaluated Moore's extreme talent and breaks down what makes him such a strong threat in the passing game. He gave a few stat numbers referring to Moore's exceptional speed. He will be a major asset for the Bruins in two years.
"Moore is one of the top receivers in the West Coast ’26 class," Biggins wrote. "He has been an impact player since his freshman year and is one of the most explosive route runners in the country. He’s really quick getting in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He can change speeds, is very polished and is a natural pass catcher. He has improved his speed over the last year and his track numbers verify that. As a sophomore last Spring, he had personal bests of 10.75-100m, 21.81-200m and ran on he schools 4X100m that finished third in the state with a 40.85 time. He’s a dangerous return man as well and has the all around skill set that should allow him to play early at the next level."
With several veterans at skill positions currently for the Bruins, they will need to reload a few of those positions in the coming years. Moore will be a major help to this team and should work well alongside the rest of the receiving core. DeShaun Foster got a good one and the future is looking brighter.
