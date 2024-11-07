Bruins to Host 2025 DB for Visit Homecoming Night
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) on Friday night for their Homecoming contest with one of their top target recruits in attendance on an official visit. If all goes well, the Bruins could be offering another one of California's finest.
2025 three-star defensive back Elisha "Tyger" Canales will take a visit to Pasadena to watch the Bruins battle at the Rose Bowl against a highly-skilled Hawkeyes team.
Canales announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Canales currently has just three offers from Colorado State, Wyoming, and Eastern Washington. The Bruins could be next on that list. The San Juan Capistrano, California. native will visit his first in-state school this weekend and the Bruins have a better chance than most keep him in the Golden State.
As a senior at J Sierra Catholic High School, Canales will be making a decision on where he will be his collegiate football sooner than later. If the Bruins were to extend an offer, it would be the fourth on his resume and the first from his home state.
If Canales were to commit, he would learn from a veteran group of coaches with a litter of professional experience. Passing game coordinator and safeties coach Brian Norwood would be the one to take Canales under his wing and mold him into a lockdown defender in the Big Ten.
Norwood joined the staff in 2020 and has been able to retain his position after the recent coaching change that welcomed head coach Deshaun Foster and many other staff members this past offseason. He was a four-year letter winner at the University of Hawaii in the late 80's.
Foster is in his first year with the program and has extreme confidence in recruiting within the state. Canales would be one of many in-state prospects that the program is looking to help change the culture of this program into a national contender once again.
One thing is certain, Canales will be immersed in one of the most electric crowds in college football in one of the most historic stadiums in history. The atmosphere that he will experience is second to none with a booming crowd. The energy will surely be contagious on Homecoming night.
