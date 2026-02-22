Social Media Reacts To Tidal Wave Comeback Against Illinois

The Bruins were in desperate need of an upset victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini after a tough stretch against both Michigan and Michigan State that saw the team lose in blowout fashion twice.

In fact, the upset win would need to be a convincing win in some way, shape, or form if the Bruins were going to prove that they not only deserve a spot in March Madness, but compete.

That was exactly what happened against Illinois in a thriller that saw one of UCLA's worst performances of the season, and one of their best.

A Tidal Wave Comeback Against The Fighting Illini: First Half

The game started the exact same way that the Bruins past few matches had been, slow for UCLA and dominant for their opponent.

The lead grew out of control within just the first few minutes, and once the Fighting Illini lead reached 20 points and above social media was beginning to pack up the game early.

Make that a 20-0 run for Illinois. Wow. UCLA has missed 11 straight shots and gone scoreless for more than six minutes.



Illini up 33-10! — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) February 22, 2026

gg UCLA.



To be fair, Illinois would be beating the Clippers right now. — Rex Beyers (@Rex_Beyers) February 22, 2026

The slow start was something that the Bruins had come to expect at this point in the season, however, and they were ready to accomplish a comeback in the same fashion that they had done against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The comeback started off slow, but it built up quickly like a tidal wave, and before anybody could bat an eye UCLA was somehow back in the game and shooting like there was no tomorrow.

UCLA showing some life, making six straight shots for a 14-3 run to cut the deficit to 36-24.



Game on. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 22, 2026

UCLA has made 10 shots in a row ... and still trails by 11 in the first half. You don't see that often. — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) February 22, 2026

Just because a win seemed feasible does not mean that it was already attained, and the Bruins still had a deficit to climb, so they continued chipping away at Illinois' lead.

With the 20+ deficit somehow behind them the Bruins went into halftime down only seven, 50-43, and social media was not happy with their performance despite the storming comeback.

UCLA scored 30+ points in the last 9 minutes of the first half.



And are down 7. #Illini — Sunny Verma (@thesunnyv) February 22, 2026

A Tidal Wave Comeback Against The Fighting Illini: Second Half

Coming out of the locker room both teams were awake and ready to play, there was no slump for UCLA, and the lead was traded back and forth numerous times.

What had originally been a blowout set in stone had turned into a dog fight, and it looked like the Bruins could actually come out on top.

Will UCLA miss another shot. Good grief — The Morning Huddle with Darin Pritchett (@Darin1450) February 22, 2026

This comeback by UCLA has been wildly impressive. I thought this game was long over. — Jack John Mark (@Jack_John_Mark) February 22, 2026

The half came down to a tied game in the last possession, and UCLA had the ball with every opportunity to end the game with a victory.

However, that did not happen, and the two teams ended regulation tied at 86 points apiece, meaning that social media was in for an out-of-the-blue overtime thriller.

Basketball is dumb.



Illinois was beating UCLA by 23 points in the first half. Now, the game is in overtime. WHY IS EVERYONE ALLOWED TO MAKE A HUGE RUN?!#CollegeBasketball — Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 (@Oh_TheHorror) February 22, 2026

A Tidal Wave Comeback Against The Fighting Illini: Overtime

The Bruins continued to fight in overtime after looking tired and distraught during the last posession of regulation, and it was starting to get scary how good they were doing.

I’ve never seen a team with more voodoo devil magic than UCLA tonight



They couldn’t miss if they tried to — Michael Valenzano (@mvalenzano2202) February 22, 2026

Yeaaa okkk #ucla @NCAA at its finest once again. Hahhaa — BP (@FireFd42) February 22, 2026

Both teams started to get sloppy, and with one minute left in the game the score was 92-91 in favor of Illinois, and even though their shots were going in they weren't getting nearly any clean looks.

UCLA with some BRUTAL possessions in overtime — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) February 22, 2026

COME ON UCLA. — figgy (@FigletRhubarb) February 22, 2026

The game once again came down to the final play, and once more it was up to UCLA to decide the game, and this time around they were able to close it out with a big layup from Donovan Dent to win 95-94, completing the tidal wave comeback for social media.

HOLY SMOKES UCLA JUST GOT A TYUS EDNEY-ESQUE GAME-WINNER! — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 22, 2026

OMG UCLA! — Dr. AbbieSomething (@AbbieSomething) February 22, 2026

UCLA WOWOWOWOWOW — Avid (AHE) (@Nebraska_Prod) February 22, 2026

BRILLIANCE FROM DONOVAN DENT! WHAT A PLAY! A much needed win for UCLA to boost its NCAA Tourney resume. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) February 22, 2026

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .