Social Media Reacts To Win Against Washington
In this story:
The Bruins were in for yet another Big Ten match against the Huskies, and they will not have many more left before the season ends and the March Madness Tournament approaches.
That, however, does not mean that UCLA wasn't going to aim for victory against Washington, and that showed in the elite final score that saw the Bruins win by double digits as they seemingly always do.
They gave social media one of their last good performances of the regular season, and they made sure to cherish it from quarter to quarter.
Another Solid Match Against Washington: First Quarter
Surprisingly the first quarter was a bit turbulent for the Bruins at points, for they started the game up by seven points with around half of the quarter to go.
However, they began to slip a bit and give up some points, doing things that were not normal for UCLA, and they let the Huskies get too close for comfort.
They were able to get things under control by the end of the first quarter though, much to the enjoyment of fans and viewers online, going up 22-12.
Another Solid Match Against Washington: Second Quarter
The second quarter continued with much of the momentum that the Bruins had built up during the first, as they were able to go on a massive 14-5 run.
Washington did not let the run dissuade them, and they began to go on a run of their own to put themselves somewhat back into the game by the end of the first half.
They were able to contain the bleeding to just three points, and the Bruins led by 13 going into the locker room, 42-29, with a few uncharacteristic plays.
Another Solid Match Against Washington: Third Quarter
While the Bruins normally storm back after a somewhat rough quarter, it seemed as though the Huskies had figured out the Bruins and were taking advantage of it.
UCLA usually extends their lead every quarter-and they still did by two points-but they usally extend it by many more and a few things needed to adjust to make their excellence really shine.
Another Solid Match Against Washington: Fourth Quarter
The Huskies continued to have UCLA's number in the fourth, not letting their lead grow at all, but it did not matter at that point because the Bruins lead was too strong.
UCLA won with a final score of 82-67 and were able to put another win under their belt in preparation for March, and social media celebrated the accomplishment and the step they took toward the Big Ten championship with the win.
