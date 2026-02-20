Social Media Reacts To Win Against Washington

The Bruins were in for yet another Big Ten match against the Huskies, and they will not have many more left before the season ends and the March Madness Tournament approaches.

That, however, does not mean that UCLA wasn't going to aim for victory against Washington, and that showed in the elite final score that saw the Bruins win by double digits as they seemingly always do.

They gave social media one of their last good performances of the regular season, and they made sure to cherish it from quarter to quarter.

Another Solid Match Against Washington: First Quarter

Surprisingly the first quarter was a bit turbulent for the Bruins at points, for they started the game up by seven points with around half of the quarter to go.

However, they began to slip a bit and give up some points, doing things that were not normal for UCLA, and they let the Huskies get too close for comfort.

UW hits a three and its third FG in a row. UCLA barely leading 15-12. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 20, 2026

They were able to get things under control by the end of the first quarter though, much to the enjoyment of fans and viewers online, going up 22-12.

UCLA’s offense is generating clean looks because the movement is connected. That’s team basketball. #GoBruins — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) February 20, 2026

Another Solid Match Against Washington: Second Quarter

The second quarter continued with much of the momentum that the Bruins had built up during the first, as they were able to go on a massive 14-5 run.

Washington did not let the run dissuade them, and they began to go on a run of their own to put themselves somewhat back into the game by the end of the first half.

They were able to contain the bleeding to just three points, and the Bruins led by 13 going into the locker room, 42-29, with a few uncharacteristic plays.

First time watching UCLA and these girls dont scare me. Very average — Kobe Brooks (@Why_I_gotta_Lie) February 20, 2026

Another Solid Match Against Washington: Third Quarter

While the Bruins normally storm back after a somewhat rough quarter, it seemed as though the Huskies had figured out the Bruins and were taking advantage of it.

UCLA usually extends their lead every quarter-and they still did by two points-but they usally extend it by many more and a few things needed to adjust to make their excellence really shine.

It needs to tighten up a bit, but UCLA is playing some absolutely amazing defense, especially with the press. The Bruins are making it very difficult for the Huskies to get down court. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 20, 2026

Q3: UCLA 63, Washington 48



Again, game feels much more one-sided than this score (yes, I know it's still a double-digit lead for UCLA) suggests. — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) February 20, 2026

Another Solid Match Against Washington: Fourth Quarter

The Huskies continued to have UCLA's number in the fourth, not letting their lead grow at all, but it did not matter at that point because the Bruins lead was too strong.

UCLA won with a final score of 82-67 and were able to put another win under their belt in preparation for March, and social media celebrated the accomplishment and the step they took toward the Big Ten championship with the win.

No. 2 UCLA downs Washington, 82-67. The Bruins have won 20 in a row 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 — womenshoopsworld (@hoopism) February 20, 2026

FINAL



No. 2 @UCLAWBB 82

Washington 67



YOUR UCLA BRUINS ARE BIG TEN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS!!!*



* The Bruins won a share of the championship with this win and can win it outright on Sunday pic.twitter.com/QUAk4d2W8t — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 20, 2026

