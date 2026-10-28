Analyzing UCLA’s Path To Hosting College Football Playoff Game

UCLA has never played for a national championship.

The Bruins did not make a BCS appearance, nor did they make any trip to the College Football Playoff. However, under the 12-team format, UCLA has a strong chance to buck history and earn the right to fight for its first unquestioned national championship in football. Even better, the road could run through the Rose Bowl.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) leaves the field following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, the Bruins are ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll. If they finish anywhere from No. 5 to No. 8, they would get to host a game in the first round. There is also a chance UCLA finishes higher, should it win out and beat No. 2 Ohio State or No. 4 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

An early bye (or home game) would be favorable. But it gets even better for the Bruins.

One of the four quarterfinal sites is coincidentally the Rose Bowl — so UCLA could very well end up there. After that, both semifinal arenas are across the country. If the Bruins even made it that far, though, it would be one of the greatest achievements in school history.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, any enviable scenario is predicated on UCLA finishing the regular season on a high note. The Bruins might not be able to afford a loss to lowly Minnesota, Illinois, or Michigan. Losing to ranked USC isn't all that damaging (although it is emotionally), but 12-0 is the goal.

An undefeated regular season ensures that UCLA plays in the conference championship game. If it loses a Big Ten game before then, it runs the risk of being jumped by two of Ohio State, Indiana, or underdog Northwestern. Minnesota and Wisconsin are still alive in the race too, but barely.

More likely than not, though, the Bruins should be fine, as the remainder of their schedule is favorable. If UCLA goes 12-0 but loses in the Big Ten title game, it will still almost certainly be one of the top eight seeds and end up hosting a CFP game at the Rose Bowl.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have not played a postseason game at the Rose Bowl since 1999, a contest they lost 38-31 against the Badgers. They also lost the previous Rose Bowl postseason contest. The last time UCLA won one was in 1986 against Iowa. Bruins fans have waited a long time to see high-stakes bowl football at home. They might not have to wait much longer.