Analyzing UCLA’s Path To Hosting College Football Playoff Game
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UCLA has never played for a national championship.
The Bruins did not make a BCS appearance, nor did they make any trip to the College Football Playoff. However, under the 12-team format, UCLA has a strong chance to buck history and earn the right to fight for its first unquestioned national championship in football. Even better, the road could run through the Rose Bowl.
Currently, the Bruins are ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll. If they finish anywhere from No. 5 to No. 8, they would get to host a game in the first round. There is also a chance UCLA finishes higher, should it win out and beat No. 2 Ohio State or No. 4 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.
An early bye (or home game) would be favorable. But it gets even better for the Bruins.
One of the four quarterfinal sites is coincidentally the Rose Bowl — so UCLA could very well end up there. After that, both semifinal arenas are across the country. If the Bruins even made it that far, though, it would be one of the greatest achievements in school history.
Of course, any enviable scenario is predicated on UCLA finishing the regular season on a high note. The Bruins might not be able to afford a loss to lowly Minnesota, Illinois, or Michigan. Losing to ranked USC isn't all that damaging (although it is emotionally), but 12-0 is the goal.
An undefeated regular season ensures that UCLA plays in the conference championship game. If it loses a Big Ten game before then, it runs the risk of being jumped by two of Ohio State, Indiana, or underdog Northwestern. Minnesota and Wisconsin are still alive in the race too, but barely.
More likely than not, though, the Bruins should be fine, as the remainder of their schedule is favorable. If UCLA goes 12-0 but loses in the Big Ten title game, it will still almost certainly be one of the top eight seeds and end up hosting a CFP game at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins have not played a postseason game at the Rose Bowl since 1999, a contest they lost 38-31 against the Badgers. They also lost the previous Rose Bowl postseason contest. The last time UCLA won one was in 1986 against Iowa. Bruins fans have waited a long time to see high-stakes bowl football at home. They might not have to wait much longer.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock