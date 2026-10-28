UCLA's Bob Chesney Sends Strong Message Amid Poaching Concerns

The UCLA Bruins were 3-9 last season.

As UCLA entered the 2026 season, the expectations that came with Bob Chesney were high, but nothing compared to what we’ve seen from the Bruins so far. Chesney has exceeded all expectations this season and has been one of, if not the best, coaches in college football this year.

Chesney has been so good , in fact, that only seven games into his first season in Westwood, there have already been conversations as to whether or not Chesney may end up being poached by a bigger or better program.

Chesney's Thoughts

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, Chesney made sure to seemingly shut down all discourse of that kind, as he gave his thoughts in his media availability at Tuesday’s practice session.

“This is, I've said it before, this is the greatest place in the world to play football. I think it's the greatest place in the world to coach football, Chesney said.

“I am extremely blessed to be here. My family loves it here. I love it here. I mean, it's November almost, and look at us out here…I truly love it. And again, the vision that I have for this place, as an outsider looking in is all things that is being met with that same energy: a plan of moving forward, an idea of chasing greatness and not being afraid to consider this big-time college football and to start building the program that way. So very excited about our future and how things go.”

Future Is Bright in Westwood

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney walks off the field after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to believe that UCLA has a perfect record heading into Week 9, and even tougher to believe that the Bruins are in the mix for not only a Big Ten championship game appearance, but sit as the conference's current number one team.

There is still a long road ahead, and Chesney and Co. will need to continue to take each game one at a time in order to continue to be successful this season, but the future is brighter than ever in Westwood. For fans who were worried about potentially losing Chesney along the way, hopefully there is some relief now, as it sounds like he’s in it for the long haul.

The fact that Chesney not only shut down the poaching rumors but also made it a point to emphasize the vision he has for UCLA is a fantastic sign for the future of Bruins football. We’re only seven games in, but what Chesney has done at UCLA is nothing short of incredible.