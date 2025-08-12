Many UCLA Opponents Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
The highly-anticipated Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll was released Monday, and UCLA has some of its 2025 season opponents on the rankings.
Three Bruins season opponents are ranked going into the season and a handful of others also received votes. Of the three, though, two of them are in the top three. That being said, let's examine where UCLA's opponents rank and how they shape up ahead of the season, according to On3's Nick Kosko.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions, 1552 Points (25 Firts-Place Votes)
"Penn State is running it back, similar to what Big Ten foe Ohio State did last season. Drew Allar leads the charge at QB and is aided by RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. On defense, Dani Dennis-Sutton headlines an elite defensive unit, as they’ll collectively replace Abdul Carter. The Nittany Lions are on the short list of national title contenders."
3. Ohio State Buckeyes, 1547 Points (23 First-Place Votes)
"Ohio State comes in as the defending national champions but can they win back to back? Georgia did it recently of course, but the Buckeyes have to replace their QB. Even with someone new like Julian Sayin under center, WR Jeremiah Smith can make him look like a superstar. On defense, DB Caleb Downs is back and captains a very solid defense, despite the unit losing NFL-talent to last year’s draft."
20. Indiana Hoosiers, 423 Points (0 First-Place Votes)
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), Indiana is expected to be a formidable team in the Big Ten this season, winning a projected 8.1 wins (5.2 in the Big Ten), being the 23rd-ranked team in college football.
Others Receiving Votes:
27. Utah Utes, 144 Points
According to ESPN's FPI, Utah is expected to be a good team this year, winning a projected 7.9 games and being the 31st-ranked team heading into the season.
30. USC Trojans, 64 Points
According to ESPN's FPI, USC is going to be a slightly worse team than it was last season, winning a projected 7.2 games (5.2 in the Big Ten), being the 30th-ranked team in college football.
34. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 23 Points
According to ESPN's FPI, Nebraska is expected to be a mediocre team in the Big Ten this year, winning a projected 7.5 wins (4.8 in the Big Ten), being the 34th-ranked team in college football.
35. UNLV Rebels, 21 Points
According to ESPN's FPI, UNLV is expected to be a decent team in the Mountain West Conference this year, winning a projected 7.8 games, being the 75th-ranked team in college football.
