How Indiana's National Championship Puts Pressure on UCLA

With Indiana winning the National Title, it puts massive pressure on UCLA's Bob Chesney to turn the ship around faster than he expected.

In each of the last three seasons, each National Champion has reigned from the Big Ten. While it is nice to know that UCLA is playing amongst the best, it also put huge pressure on UCLA to start kicking into gear. So far UCLA is heading in the right path.

UCLA Must Fast-Track Success

On Dec. 30, 2023, Curt Cignetti was hired as the new head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers , inheriting a program that held the most losses in Division I football history. In his first season, Cignetti led Indiana to a playoff appearance. One year later, he guided the Hoosiers to a national championship.

This turn around was simply unprecedented, and showed to the nation that it is possible to create a champion in as little as two seasons. This victory has sent shockwaves around the nation, as now head coaches could see a significant decrease in time to create a successful program.

Looking back at last season, it was clear that Martin Jarmond was intent on accelerating success for the UCLA Bruins football program. His decision to fire Deshaun Foster before October, following three straight losses, reinforces a push to position UCLA as a national contender in the coming years.

This started with hiring Bob Chesney , a coach who just led James Madison to the college football playoffs in his second season. With Chesney joining UCLA, he is the easy pick in predicting coaches to replicate Cignetti's two-year masterclass. However, this is easier said than done.

How UCLA Can Replicate Indiana's Title Run

For starters, UCLA needs it's alumnus to buy in. Billionaire Mark Cuban's contributions to Indiana football was the driving force in Indiana's roster building. While UCLA doesn't necessarily have a sports-fanatic billionaire in its pocket, they have a long list of successful athletes who could prove to play a role.

NIL money will play a massive role in roster building , as been demonstrated at Indiana. However, what could give UCLA a real edge over the next five years is its ability to recruit and utilize the transfer portal. Few Big Ten programs can match what UCLA offers: an elite location and a history littered with championships.

If UCLA can play it's cards right the Bruins could easily replicate what Indiana has done in such little time. However, it ultimately comes down to whether everyone in and outside of the building is willing to buy in; if so, UCLA should have no issues ushering in a new wave of success.

