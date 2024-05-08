UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Announce Big 10 Schedule for Conference Debut
UCLA women's basketball has announced their home and away Big 10 conference opponents for the 2024-2025 season. The Bruins will enter the Big 10 coming off back-to-back NCAA Sweet 16 appearances while in the Pac-12.
The Bruins will host Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State at Pauley Pavilion. These are the same conference rivals that crosstown nemesis USC will host, meaning that each of these schools will likely come to Los Angeles on a two-game road trip.
UCLA will then head on the road to take on Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers, Washington and Wisconsin. The lone team they have never faced is Wisconsin. They of course are familiar with Oregon and Washington from having played the two schools in the Pac-12 for years.
UCLA will also face USC both at home and on the road. As the two teams both made the NCAA Sweet 16 last year, these could easily be the two most anticipated games of next season. Even in a new conference, USC could still very easily be the Bruins' toughest opponent and biggest challenger to win the conference given they won the Pac-12 Tournament last season and made the Elite Eight.
The Bruins will enter the Big 10 behind the duo of Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, both of whom made the All-Pac-12 Team last year. They will be without Charisma Osborned though, who has entered the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury.
