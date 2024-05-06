UCLA Women's Basketball: 11 Bruins Alums in WNBA for 2024 Season
The upcoming 2024 WNBA season is just eight days away, and several former UCLA Bruins will be making an impact as the year kicks off. Here are the former Bruins to follow in the WNBA this season, via UCLA's official Twitter:
The most recent Bruin to hit the WNBA is guard Charisma Osborne, who was just drafted last month by the Phoenix Mercury with the first pick in the third round of the draft. Osborne entered the WNBA after spending five years with the Bruins where she was a four-time All-Pac-12 team member and a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive team star.
Former Bruin Monique Billings is entering her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks after spending the first six seasons with the Atlanta Dream. Billings spent four seasons at UCLA from 2014-18, averaging 15.3 points per game in her final season at UCLA.
Alum Kennedy Burke is also on a new team after joining the New York Liberty this offseason. Burke played alongside Billings for much of her college career from 2015-2019, and now joins the runner-ups.
Rebekah Gardner is also joined the Liberty this offseason, but played at UCLA much earlier than Burke from 2008-12. She had a breakout season in his final year at UCLA averaging 15.9 points per game, and comes to the Liberty after two seasons with the Chicago Sky.
Former two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jordin Canada has gone on to have a stellar WNBA career after her Bruin career. The former No. 5 overall pick has become a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and has led the WNBA in steals twice after playing for UCLA alongside Billings and Burke from 2014-18.
Bruin alum Michaela Onyenwere was also a high draft pick out of UCLA, getting selected No. 6 overall in 2021 by the Liberty where she immediately became the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She now plays for the Chicago Sky.
There are also several Bruins taking on coaching and executive roles in the WNBA. Ann Meyers is the most notable of all, who is the namesake of the prestigious Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, is the vice president and broadcaster of the Mercury.
Natalie Nakase, who starred for UCLA from 1998-2003, is currently an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces who are the two-time reigning WNBA champions. Nikki Fargas, who held a .735 win percentage as the UCLA head coach from 2008-11, is also involved with the Aces as the team's president. The Bruins-Aces connection continues with Natalie Williams, who starred for UCLA in both basketball and volleyball from 1990-94 and is now the Aces' general manager.
Lastly, Noelle Quinn will take the court as the Seattle Storm's head coach this season. She played for the Bruins from 2003-07, and was a WNBA champion during her playing career.
More UCLA: Ex-Bruin Kevin Love Reveals Whether or Not He Intends to Retire This Year