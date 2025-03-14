UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Marching Forward
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down No. 1 UCLA women’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament title and what it means for their NCAA Tournament aspirations.
With the championship trophy now in their hands, the Bruins are preparing for something bigger. Coach Cori Close and her team understand that success in March hinges on more than just talent; it requires unshakable belief in themselves.
As Selection Sunday approaches, the Bruins are setting their sights on a deep NCAA Tournament run, armed with the losses and adversity they’ve felt along the way.
In the wake of their Big Ten Championship win, Close couldn’t contain her pride in the way her team stepped up when it mattered most.
"I'm really proud of just how they grew,” she said. “How they really took control of the situation. That was absolutely player-led. That will be a reference point for not only the rest of the NCAA Tournament but for the rest of their lives."
You can watch the episode below:
This win was a testament to the team’s ability to lead themselves. UCLA showed the ability, in high-pressure situations, to adapt and take control. Close acknowledged the significance of the program’s first Big Ten Tournament title, but she was quick to put it into perspective.
“This is a place that only hangs National Championship banners in Pauley Pavilion,” Close said. “But it's also a place, and our program is about acknowledging growth and really staying committed to the process. And that was a pretty great step in our process.”
This Tournament title was a step in the right direction toward a Final Four appearance or a national championship banner.
One of the most defining characteristics of this UCLA team is its ability to learn and improve. Close credited assistant coach Tasha Brown for leading an exercise titled "Success Leaves Clues," in which players reflected on the choices that led to their Big Ten success.
"What were specific examples of how we made player-led choices?” Close said. “Whether in how we watched film, how we did walkthroughs, in timeouts, at halftime, certain moments during the game — really trying to etch those into our subconscious."
By identifying these key moments, UCLA is building a blueprint for success it can replicate in the NCAA Tournament.
Close has long emphasized the importance of mental preparation, knowing that a team’s belief in itself can dictate its ceiling.
"You never outperform your self-image,” Close said. “If they don’t see themselves as a championship team, one that can compete for a Final Four spot and a national championship…it’s really hard to coach them into those places."
Winning the Big Ten Tournament provided UCLA with tangible proof that it can compete at a high level. Now, it’s about maintaining that belief.
With the Big Ten Tournament behind it, UCLA now faces the challenge of balancing rest and preparation before the NCAA Tournament begins. While some teams worry about losing momentum, Close sees the break as an advantage.
With players battling illness during the Big Ten Tournament, the extra recovery time could be invaluable as the Bruins gear up for the biggest games of their season.
UCLA has all the ingredients for a deep tournament run — talent, leadership and, now, championship experience.
