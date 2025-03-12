UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Chasing History in March
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down No. 1 UCLA’s historic season and their push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins capped off a historic season with a 72-67 victory over USC in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, solidifying their case for a top seed in March Madness. Now, the question isn’t whether they’ll earn a No. 1 seed — it’s how far they can go in the tournament.
UCLA’s 30-win season is the first in program history, highlighting a team that has demonstrated adaptability and resilience. The Bruins remained undefeated for the majority of their season, with only USC managing to disrupt their perfect record.
However, those two losses to the Trojans ultimately fueled UCLA’s growth, culminating in a triumphant victory over their crosstown rival in the Big Ten Championship.
You can watch the episode below:
The depth of this UCLA team is undeniable. Junior center Lauren Betts dominates the paint, junior guard Kiki Rice dictates the pace, and junior guard Londynn Jones is a lethal perimeter shooter. These are just a few key players in a well-balanced squad that few teams can match.
A signature sign of UCLA’s success is their defensive intensity. Holding USC to just 22% shooting in the final 20 minutes of the Big Ten Tournament Championship showed just how dangerous the Bruins can be when locked in.
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, UCLA is sure to make an impact, but the competition is fierce.
No. 2 South Carolina has had a dominant season and boasts the most Quad 1 wins among contenders.
No. 3 UConn is a major threat — tied with South Carolina for the best title odds — but is still projected as a No. 2 seed. The Huskies have been on this stage before and know what it takes to win.
No. 4 USC was the only team to defeat UCLA this season — twice — making them a dangerous opponent.
No. 5 Texas has one of the best defenses in the country but will need to improve offensively to make a deep run.
With the field set to be highly competitive, UCLA’s balance on both ends of the court could be their key to making history.
UCLA’s strong finish has kept them firmly in the national championship conversation. However, the odds still reflect a wide-open race.
UCLA has proven it belongs up top, but now it’s about execution. With their depth, defensive intensity and ability to win close games, the Bruins are well-equipped to make a run at the program’s first national title.
As Selection Sunday nears, UCLA is not just looking for a top seed, it is aiming to finish what it started.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.