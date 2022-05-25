Skip to main content

UCLA Women's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 Prospect Devin Cosgriff

The Bruins' staff has sent out its first scholarship offer to an eighth grade recruit, joining other programs in targeting the Northern Californian prospect.

Coach Cori Close and the Bruins have broken new ground on the recruiting trail.

Guard Devin Cosgriff became the first class of 2026 recruit to receive an offer from UCLA women’s basketball on Monday. The eighth-grader already held seven offers before the Bruins got involved in the highly regarded teenager’s recruitment.

UCLA joins Wagner, Ohio State, Cal, Arizona, USC, Harvard and Utah in joining the hunt for Cosgriff’s commitment, though any sign of where the middle school phenom could be heading for college is still several years away.

On the AAU circuit, Cosgriff plays for Jason Kidd Select Girl’s Basketball – a Northern Californian youth basketball program started by former NBA point guard and current Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – and has become one of its 16U squad's most dynamic players. Cosgriff is also the niece of former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Dontrelle Willis.

Kidd often posts on social media to actively promote the women’s basketball prospects in his program with the hopes of getting them recruited to the Division I level. The 2022 class from Jason Kidd Select is sending eight players to DI programs, including two to the Pac-12.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Standing at 5-foot-9 with room to grow throughout her high school career, Cosgriff has shown the ability to play at the post, as well as run the point and facilitate for her teammates.

Cosgriff’s Twitter account, which is run by her parents, has shared videos that demonstrate her ability to score in traffic, pull up for fadeaway jumpers in the post and block shots from opposing players.

Jason Kidd Select posted a video of their own that shows Cosgriff scoring from mid-range and from beyond the arc. The all-around guard has a smooth shot and is seemingly unafraid to shoot over taller defenders in her way.

UCLA currently has two offers out to class of 2025 prospects, those being to Texas prospect Aaliyah Chavez and Oregon-based guard Jazzy Davidson. The high school freshmen still have a long ways to go in their own recruitments, but their future decisions could be factored into how the Bruins pursue Cosgriff moving forward.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

IMG_4561
Baseball

Max Rajcic, Cody Schrier Highlight UCLA Baseball's Pac-12 Award Winners

By Sam Connon2 hours ago
USATSI_17870619
Men's Basketball

Highlighting Top Transfer Portal Options for UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon5 hours ago
USATSI_17200178
Football

BetOnline Releases College Football Over/Under Win Totals, UCLA Expectations Set

By Sam ConnonMay 23, 2022
FTeF4KWUAAAJLvZ
Football

UCLA Football Linebacker Target Tre Edwards Sets Commitment Date, Top 4

By Sam ConnonMay 23, 2022
image0
Softball

Holly Azevedo's Gem Sends UCLA Softball to NCAA Super Regionals, Knocks Out Ole Miss

By Sam ConnonMay 22, 2022
AQ5A9213
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Earns No. 3 Seed in First-Ever Pac-12 Tournament

By Sam ConnonMay 22, 2022
RT0_5175
Softball

UCLA Softball Uses Late Surge to Defeat LMU on Day 2 of NCAA Regionals

By Sam ConnonMay 21, 2022
Perry_Darius_20220313_vsUSC_RT_1
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Shut Down By Oregon State's Jake Pfennigs, Drops Series Finale

By Sam ConnonMay 21, 2022