UCLA Women's Basketball Offers Class of 2026 Prospect Devin Cosgriff

Coach Cori Close and the Bruins have broken new ground on the recruiting trail.

Guard Devin Cosgriff became the first class of 2026 recruit to receive an offer from UCLA women’s basketball on Monday. The eighth-grader already held seven offers before the Bruins got involved in the highly regarded teenager’s recruitment.

UCLA joins Wagner, Ohio State, Cal, Arizona, USC, Harvard and Utah in joining the hunt for Cosgriff’s commitment, though any sign of where the middle school phenom could be heading for college is still several years away.

On the AAU circuit, Cosgriff plays for Jason Kidd Select Girl’s Basketball – a Northern Californian youth basketball program started by former NBA point guard and current Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – and has become one of its 16U squad's most dynamic players. Cosgriff is also the niece of former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Dontrelle Willis.

Kidd often posts on social media to actively promote the women’s basketball prospects in his program with the hopes of getting them recruited to the Division I level. The 2022 class from Jason Kidd Select is sending eight players to DI programs, including two to the Pac-12.

Standing at 5-foot-9 with room to grow throughout her high school career, Cosgriff has shown the ability to play at the post, as well as run the point and facilitate for her teammates.

Cosgriff’s Twitter account, which is run by her parents, has shared videos that demonstrate her ability to score in traffic, pull up for fadeaway jumpers in the post and block shots from opposing players.

Jason Kidd Select posted a video of their own that shows Cosgriff scoring from mid-range and from beyond the arc. The all-around guard has a smooth shot and is seemingly unafraid to shoot over taller defenders in her way.

UCLA currently has two offers out to class of 2025 prospects, those being to Texas prospect Aaliyah Chavez and Oregon-based guard Jazzy Davidson. The high school freshmen still have a long ways to go in their own recruitments, but their future decisions could be factored into how the Bruins pursue Cosgriff moving forward.

