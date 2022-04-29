Top Class of 2025 Recruit Aaliyah Chavez Earns Offer From UCLA Women's Basketball

The Bruins have entered the chase for one of the Lonestar State’s surging freshmen.

Since the class of 2022 has been set in stone, coach Cori Close and the UCLA women’s basketball staff had a brief slow period for offers, but in the past week, the Bruins returned to the recruiting trail. Class of 2025 guard Aaliyah Chavez revealed that UCLA had reached out and offered her, she announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Chavez has been racking up offers since starting at Monterey High School (TX). Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia all extended an offer to the 5-foot-9 guard before UCLA got involved.

Just since UCLA’s offer, Arizona and Florida State have entered the fold as well.

Since it is still early on in Chavez’s recruitment, star ratings and rankings are unavailable for the class of 2025, but with the playmaker’s heavy offer total so far, a consensus five-star rating is to be expected further down the line. In the one top 25 ranking for 2025 available, ASGR Basketball has Chavez ranked as the No. 1 player overall.

Chavez emerged on the scene as a high-scoring guard and as a facilitator for her teammates in her first season at Monterey.

Playing 39 games for the Plainsmen, averaged 25.7 points, 6.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Chavez also shot 40% from beyond the arc and 85% from the free-throw line.

MaxPreps included Chavez in their 2021-22 Freshman All-America Team due to her large point totals and efficient play in her debut high school campaign.

Now that the high school basketball season has concluded, Chavez will move to the Nike EYBL circuit where she competes with CyFair Elite. She is the youngest player on the 17U roster and the only class of 2025 prospect.

There are likely several years to go before Chavez makes a decision on where she will attend college, but UCLA getting in early – like the other 17 schools who have offered – may stand to help the Bruins gain favor in her recruitment.



